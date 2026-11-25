Radicalized aide arrested last year from Bathindi

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, Nov 24: A 22-year-old youth wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with a terror conspiracy involving plans to carry out suicide attacks on Army camps and other vital installations by radicalizing youngsters through social media platforms was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut area yesterday, reports said.

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Uzaid Qureshi, a resident of Baniyapada in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on November 23, 2026, in a joint operation by Kotwali Police Station and the State's SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team, they said.

He was wanted in case FIR number 331/2025, initially registered at Police Station Bahu Fort in Jammu district under Section 113(3) of BNS, after his role in running a terror plot by radicalizing youth through social media platforms to carry out suicide attacks on Army camps and other vital installations surfaced during the investigation of Mohammad Sajid, a 19-year-old youth from Reasi district, who was arrested by a team of Police Post Bathindi from a graveyard on Sunjwan Road on November 26, 2025, for his alleged involvement with terror networks.

The case was later taken over by a panel of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP).

Officials had informed the Excelsior in 2025 that Mohammad Sajid, who was preparing for the NEET examination in the Bathindi area of Jammu, was being radicalized by his Pakistani handlers, including the Shahzad Bhatti criminal syndicate, through the Session app, WhatsApp and Instagram, to conduct reconnaissance of vital security installations in Jammu and carry out a suicide attack in the region.

The Excelsior also learnt that Sajid, who was in regular contact with some other radicalized youth from Kishtwar, Kashmir and Nepal, had even been tasked with collecting explosive material from Kashmir to carry out the fidayeen attack in the Jammu region.

However, before he could succeed, he was arrested by a team of Police Component Jammu and Police Post Bathindi.

Police sources said that during Sajid's investigation, the role of Uzaid surfaced as the key conspirator in plotting suicide attacks on Army camps by radicalizing youth across the country.

Accordingly, they said, separate teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police raided his residence in the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh in January and February 2026. However, he could not be traced on either occasion.

Acting on specific intelligence, he was arrested on November 23, 2026, in a joint operation by Kotwali Police Station and the SWAT team of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

They said Uzaid would be brought to Jammu and Kashmir after completion of the legal formalities in Uttar Pradesh.