Youth, students facing serious challenges under BJP: Cong

Karra leads “Choupal pe Charcha” in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/BISHNAH, Sept 3: JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra today alleged that youth and students are facing serious challenges under BJP rule in the country.

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He was leading the national programme of the AICC “ Chopal pe Charcha “ organised by DCC Jammu Urban and Rural at Jammu and Bishnah today. A large number of prominent leaders, activists and office bearers of DCC Jammu were present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering Karra said that Modi Government and BJP are trying to divert the attention of the nation from the real issues facing them like “Chanda Chori”, students, economic issues, unemployment and their failures on various fronts.

He said that BJP can’t hide too long from these issues being discussed and debated in every nook and corner of the country today and are glaring examples of BJP ‘s failures.

BJP has been trying to cover up and hide behind the other issues being raised by them to divert the attention of the people from these real issues faced by people and great economic distress faced by every common man in this country.

Karra said that unprecedented price hike of all essential commodities, large scale unemployment faced by the youth and paper leaks and bunglings in recruitments throughout the country. The youth and students of the country face real time challenges to their career and livelihood under Modi Government and the recent students protests of students at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country was the outbursts of their anger, frustration and a silent revolt against Modi Government and BJP all over country.

Several other prominent Congress leaders also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, DCC Jammu Rural, under the leadership of Neeraj Kundan, organised a ‘Choupal Pe Charcha’ programme on the issue of ‘Chanda Chori’ at Bishnah. The interactive outreach event saw enthusiastic participation from party workers, local leaders and residents, underscoring the Congress party’s resolve to take important national issues directly to the people.

Karra strongly condemned the misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He said the ‘Chanda Chori’ episode has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of crores of people and exposed the double standards of those in power who claim moral high ground while remaining silent on accountability. Karra asserted that democracy demands transparency and that the Congress will continue to raise its voice until a thorough, independent investigation is conducted and those responsible are brought to justice. He called upon party workers to take this campaign to every village and mohalla.

The programme was attended by JKPCC prominent leaders including Raman Bhalla, Ex-MLC Th Balbir Singh, Constituency Incharge Dwarka Choudhary, Block president Vijay Tagotra, Kailash Saini, Yashpal, Gurmeet Singh, Sanjeev Katal and others.