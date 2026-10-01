Youth Participation Helping Foil Nefarious Designs Of Neighbour: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Srinagar, Oct 1: Growing participation of children and youth in sports and other constructive activities is helping Jammu and Kashmir move towards peace and prosperity while foiling the “nefarious designs” of the neighbouring country, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said on Thursday.

Addressing the flag-in ceremony of the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon organised by J&K Police at the Police Golf Course, Dal Lake, Srinagar, the DGP congratulated the participants and said the increasing participation in the event every year was a positive sign.

“The increase in participation in this marathon every year is a sign that our children and youth are working for a peaceful and prosperous future,” he said.

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Prabhat said the youth were increasingly participating in sports and other constructive activities, helping channelise their energy in a positive direction.

“You can see how the energy of our younger generation is being channelised positively,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was moving towards peace and progress despite attempts from across the border to disrupt the region.

The DGP said J&K Police, including the Armed Police, regularly organises sports tournaments and other activities to provide young people with opportunities to engage in constructive pursuits.

Highlighting the police’s anti-drug campaign, Prabhat said thousands of cases had been registered and arrests made, while properties linked to narcotics-related activities had also been attached.

He said counter-terror operations were continuing and described September as a significant month for the force in terms of operations.

Referring to the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the DGP said J&K Police remained at the forefront of security arrangements, with personnel of the Armed Police also deployed for the pilgrimage.

He said 19 mountain rescue teams were deployed and highlighted the coordinated response of J&K Police, SDRF and other agencies during the recent Gulmarg Gondola disruption, when stranded passengers were evacuated in record time.

Prabhat congratulated ADGP Armed Police and all personnel involved in the rescue and other operations.

He said the police would continue to provide platforms for youth through sports and other initiatives while contributing towards a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)