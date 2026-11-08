Youth must get inspired by Birsa Munda’s contribution in nation building: Khatana

Tribal leader’s contribution unparalleled: Randhawa

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 7: Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and senior BJP leader, Gulam Ali Khatana attended a Dangal programme organised at Sydney Ground, Bathindi, Jammu, as part of the week-long celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

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On the occasion, Khatana paid rich tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, recalling his extraordinary courage, sacrifices and invaluable contribution to India's freedom struggle and the protection of Tribal identity, culture and rights. He observed that Birsa Munda was not merely a freedom fighter but also an enduring symbol of self-respect, social awakening and resistance against injustice.

He also remembered the contributions of other great Tribal freedom fighters and reformers, including Sidho-Kanhu, Tilka Manjhi and Jatra Tana Bhagat, whose courage and sacrifices hold a distinguished place in India's history. He emphasised that the invaluable role played by Tribal communities in the freedom movement must be duly recognised and honoured.

Khatana said that Janjatiya Gaurav Divas reflects the nation's commitment to preserving the rich heritage, traditions, identity and contributions of Tribal communities. He stressed that the ideals of Bhagwan Birsa Munda remain highly relevant today, particularly in empowering Tribal communities through education, development, equal opportunities and social justice.

He also appreciated the organisers for conducting the Dangal programme, saying that traditional sporting and cultural events play an important role in bringing communities together, strengthening brotherhood and providing opportunities to local talent.

MLA Bahu constituency, Vikram Randhawa, while paying tributes to Birsa Munda termed his contributions unparallel. He was not only messiah of Tribal people but to all downtrodden communities who will be remembered always.

DIG, Mohammed Arshad also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of preserving cultural traditions, promoting social harmony and recognising the contributions of tribal communities.

The programme witnessed the participation of prominent political and social leaders, public representatives, former BDC and DDC members, corporators, former Sarpanches, social activists and distinguished citizens from Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prominent among those present were Sydney Dangal Committee president, Ch. Bashir Ahmed Khatana, Rayaz Choudhary, Chairman Razik Ali Putto, former BJP ST Morcha State president, Ch. Haroon.