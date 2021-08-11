Youth murdered in Rajouri village; people protest, block road for 7 hrs

*Distt Admn frames SIT, 4 men noticed while fleeing

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 11: A youth was murdered by some unknown persons with sharp edged weapons while sleeping at home at village Chakli, in Chingus area of district Rajouri last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush Bakshi (27 yrs), son of Bachan Lal, resident of Chakli Panchayat in Narian area of Rajouri. The incident took place at around 1 am midnight when Ankush was sleeping in a room at home. The weather was hot and he had kept doors of the room opened. In the adjoining room, her three unmarried sisters were sleeping while parents were in their room.

Some people armed with sharp edged weapons entered the room and attacked Ankush, apparently with axe and large sickle (Darati) on his neck and face. He sustained multiple deep wounds around his neck and was killed on the spot. One of the sisters sleeping in the nearby room, heard sound of felling something metallic on the ground and also barking of dog. She opened doors and saw 3-4 people running away from their home. She raised alarm and called her brother but there was no response from inside. She rushed inside Ankush’s room and saw him in pool of blood. She called parents and the whole family was shell shocked to see Ankush lying in pool of blood on his bed. The adjoining walls were full of blood stains.

Hearing cries of the family members, the neighbourers rushed towards their home. Later, village Sarpanch informed Police about the matter. The police party from Chingus and then SHO, Rajouri Sameer Jeelani reached the spot during early morning. The police examined the spot and then shifted the dead body to Rajouri hospital for postmortem.

A large number of people of the area and relatives of the deceased moved to nearby Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway at around 7 am. They raised barricades and sat on dharna along with women, children. The movement of vehicles on the highway came to halt. The protesting people were shouting slogans against District Administration Rajouri and Police as well.

Sources said that Ankush was going to be married after three months. The family is very poor and lives in semi-kucha house. His father is a small farmer while he was working as private electrician in the area. He was the only main source of income in the family.

The people kept protesting for more than six hours. But no senior officer from the District Administration reached there on the spot for long. Later, at around 1.30 pm DC Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan and SSP, Sheema Nabi Qasba reached the spot and pacified the protesting people. The dead body of the deceased also arrived at the site in ambulance from Hospital.

The DC announced that a SIT will be framed to investigate the brutal murder case and a Government job will be provided to one eligible member of the family. The SSP also assured that a fair investigation in minimum possible time will be conducted and the accused will be traced shortly. The people then lifted dharna at around 2 pm and allowed movement of vehicles on the busy highway. Later, the dead body of the deceased was cremated at the village cremation ground in the afternoon.

A senior police officer said that DySP Headquarters, Rajouri, Vinod Sharma has been appointed as head of the SIT while Inspector Sameer Jeelani (SHO) and Insp Bilal Hameed are the other two members of the Special Investigation Team.