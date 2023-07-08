Youth Held For Issuing Online Rape Threats To Girls: Police

SRINAGAR, July 8: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a youth for allegedly stalking and issuing online rape threats to girls, Police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Syed Shamoon Hamdani of Anwar colony in Rawalpora, Srinagar, was arrested after a girl approached police with evidence of his wrongdoings.

Srinagar police announced the arrest of the accused on Twitter.

“One Syed Shamoon Hamdani, S/o Mohd Ayoub Hamdani, R/o Anwar colony Rawalpora, was arrested for harassing, stalking, assaulting, and giving online rape threats to girls. A courageous girl approached with evidence of his wrongdoings,” a police tweet said.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Sadder Police Station. (Agencies)