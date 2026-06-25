Youth having links with terror outfits held

DAVANGERE (Karnataka), June 24:

A man suspected of having links with a Pakistan-based terror organisation was arrested in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Suhail (20), is a native of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

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He had recently arrived in Harihar taluk, where he was working as a painter, police added.

The accused was picked up on Tuesday in a joint operation with intelligence officials following inputs from the National Investigation Agency.

According to police, suspected terror-related material was found on his WhatsApp account, and he was allegedly in contact with several persons based in Pakistan.

Sharing details about the arrest, Davanagere Superintendent of Police Shekhar H Tekkannavar said that based on credible information, the suspect was detained on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, our Police Sub-Inspector detained and questioned a suspicious individual based on credible information received. About 15 days ago, the suspect had come to work as a painter at a private factory located within the Harihar Rural Police Station limits and was staying in a nearby village," he told reporters here.

Acting on information that he was involved in suspicious activities, he was questioned and during the inquiry, it came to light that he was in contact with persons of Pakistani origin through WhatsApp groups and social media on his mobile phone, the SP said.

He said that a case has been registered at Harihar Rural Police Station and the suspect has been taken into custody for further action.

"We are proceeding with further legal action against the suspect, who is around 20 years old," Tekkannavar said. (PTI)