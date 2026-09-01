Youth electrocuted in Surankote

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 31: A youth was today electrocuted in a tragic incident after coming into the contact with low-lying live electricity wires in Dhundak area of Surankote in Poonch district.

Locals said that the deceased, Ibrar Mehfrooz (25), son of Mehfrooz Ahmed Manhas, resident of Surankote was on his way from Poonch towards his home in Surankote with some family members. He stopped on Jammu-Poonch National Highway near Dhundak to urinate, and while coming back from there, he was electrocuted after coming into the contact of low-lying electricity wires.

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Official sources said that his dead body was shifted to Sub District Hospital Surankote, BMO Surankote, Dr Yousuf said that the body was handed over to family members after performing legal formalities here.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged the negligence of construction company and Power Development Department because the heap of the debris on road side and low-lying electricity wires which resulted the death of a young man. They demanded immediate rectification of low-lying electric wires in the area to prevent such tragic incidents in future and action against both the construction company and Power Development Department officials concerned.