Youth dies, another injured in bike crash

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: A 17-year-old youth died, while another sustained severe injuries when a bike they were riding on lost the balance and hit a boundary wall at Kirpalpur area under the jurisdiction of Police Post Phallain Mandal this evening, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Ishan Kumar son of Manohar Lal of Karnaile Chak and the injured as Ansh son of Bansi Lal of Sampuranpur Kullian, Karnaile Chak.

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Officials said the accident happened around 6 pm when a bike (JK02X-1835) driven by Ishan Kumar lost the balance and hit a boundary wall near Kirpalpur area.

They said the collision was so potent that the bike rider died on the spot, while the youth riding pillion sustained severe injuries.

The injured youth was initially taken to CHC Sohanjana for first-aid treatment and later referred to Government Medical College, Jammu, where his condition is stated to be critical, officials said.

While the body of the deceased youth has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital for conducting the post-mortem examination, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the law at Police Station Satwari and started further investigation into the matter.