Youth choosing BJP to contribute to nation-building: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Reflecting the growing enthusiasm of youth towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its development-oriented vision, hundreds of young people joined the party at its Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Friday.

The joining programme was facilitated by BJYM Jammu & Kashmir president, Arun Prabhat and the new entrants were led by Deepak Charak, further adding strength and fresh energy to the party's organizational base.

Advertisement

J&K BJP president & Rajya Sabha (RS), MP, Sat Sharma CA, accompanied by general secretaries, Baldev Singh Billawaria and Gopal Mahajan, BJYM president, Arun Prabhat, BJYM general secretaries, Anant Khajuria and Ranjeet Singh, and State secretary, OBC Morcha, Sunny Sangotra welcomed the new entrants on the occasion.

Sat Sharma warmly welcomed the hundreds of newly inducted youth, stating that their decision to join the BJP reflects their confidence in the party's ideology, leadership and vision for a developed India. He said the growing participation of youth is giving new momentum to the BJP in J&K and strengthening its connect with the younger generation.

Sat Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, India's youth are being provided greater opportunities to participate in the country's transformation. He called upon the newly joined members to become active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat, while taking the BJP's programmes and people-centric initiatives to every grassroots level.

Baldev Singh Billawaria congratulated the new entrants and welcomed Deepak Charak and his associates into the BJP, saying their participation would further strengthen the party's activities.

Gopal Mahajan called upon the new members to work with discipline, dedication and sincerity and actively participate in party programmes at the grassroots.

Arun Prabhat said the massive participation of youth demonstrates the growing role of young people in strengthening the BJP organization. He said BJYM would continue to provide a platform for youth to participate in constructive organizational and social activities and contribute to nation-building.

Deepak Charak complimented the senior leadership for welcoming him and his associates into the BJP and assured their dedicated contribution towards strengthening the organization.