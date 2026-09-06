Youth choosing BJP for a stronger J&K in Modi’s New India: Sat Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Youth are choosing BJP because they see a stronger, developed J&K in Modi's New India, stated Sat Sharma, while welcoming Divyansh Sharma and Sadanshu Bali, along with their supporters and associates, in Bharatiya Janata Party at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here on Saturday.

The new entrants joined BJP in the presence of Jammu & Kashmir BJP president and MP, (Rajya Sabha), Sat Sharma, CA, and BJP Jammu & Kashmir, Yuva Morcha president, Arun Prabhat.

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Welcoming the newly inducted members into the BJP family, Sat Sharma said that the continuous expansion of the party reflects the unwavering faith and confidence of people, particularly the youth, in the visionary leadership, nationalist ideology and people-centric policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He expressed confidence that the newly joined members would contribute actively towards strengthening the organization and furthering its commitment to the service of society and the development of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sat Sharma warmly welcomed Devyansh Pradhan, Sadanshu Bali and their supporters, stating that the BJP is a family of dedicated and committed cadre, where every individual is provided an opportunity to contribute towards nation-building and public service.

Arun Prabhat also extended a warm welcome to the new members and said that the increasing participation of young and energetic individuals in the BJP reflects the growing confidence of the youth in the party's leadership and ideology. He expressed hope that their association with the organization would further strengthen the Yuva Morcha and the BJP at the grassroots level.

Devyansh Pradhan and Sadanshu Bali expressed their gratitude to the senior leadership of the Party and affirmed their commitment to work with dedication, sincerity and discipline for the organization and the welfare of the people.

Rajat Manhas, president BJYM Jammu North was also present on the occasion along with Aman Sharma and several other BJP Youth functionaries.