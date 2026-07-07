Youth arrested with heroin, intoxicant tablets

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 6: Continuing its sustained drive against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the district, Rajouri Police achieved a significant success by arresting an alleged drug smuggler and recovering heroin and intoxicant tablets from his possession.

According to police officials, a team from Police Station Rajouri was conducting routine patrolling from Salani towards the Panjpeer area when they intercepted a suspicious individual near Salani Bridge.

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During the search, the police recovered approximately 3.2 grams of heroin and 29 Tapentadol intoxicant tablets from the possession of the suspect.

The accused was identified as Sajjad Ali, son of Gulzar Hussain, a resident of Panihad, Tehsil Kotranka, District Rajouri. He was arrested on the spot, and the recovered contraband was seized in accordance with legal procedures.

A case has been registered at Police Station Rajouri under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the recovered narcotics and to identify any other persons involved in the illegal drug network.