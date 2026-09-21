Excelsior Correspondent

DHARAMSHALA, Sept 20: Governor of Himachal Pradesh Kavinder Gupta today stated that the youth of the country constitute its greatest force and immense potential.

Addressing the 'Chinmaya Amrit Yatra' organised at Chinmaya Tapovan Ashram, Sandeepany Himalayas, Sidhbari, Dharamshala, to commemorate 75 glorious years of the Chinmaya Movement, the Governor said that the 75-year journey of Chinmaya Mission was not merely the journey of an institution, but a remarkable chapter in the revival and dissemination of India's timeless knowledge tradition, spiritual consciousness and culture of selfless service.

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He recalled the contribution of Pujya Swami Chinmayananda Ji Maharaj in taking the profound teachings of the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita and Vedanta to the masses in a simple and accessible manner.

Gupta said that spirituality is not a means of withdrawing from life, but a way of making life more purposeful, disciplined and meaningful.

Referring to the Bhagavad Gita, Kavinder said that the message of "Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Phaleshu Kadachana" inspires everyone to perform their duties with dedication, commitment and a spirit of public welfare.

He said that Chinmaya Mission had translated this philosophy into action through its initiatives in education, healthcare, rural development, disaster relief and value-based education for children and youth.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the youth as nation-builders, Gupta said, "There was a pressing need to channelise the energy, talent, creativity and aspirations of young people towards constructive nation-building."

"It is our moral responsibility to contribute in whatever manner we can towards fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat," he added.

A message from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama was also read out during the programme.

Swami Mitrananda highlighted the glorious 75-year journey of Chinmaya Mission and elaborated on the inspiring life and contributions of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda.

Kangra MP Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj, Senior Acharyas Paramasheshwar Swami Madhavananda and Swami Anukulananda, Padma Shri Kshama Maitrey, Trustee Dr. Rajan Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma, office-bearers of Chinmaya Mission, sadhaks and devotees were also present on the occasion.