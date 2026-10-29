Youth Are J&K’s Strength, Must Stay Away From Drugs: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon youth to stay away from drugs and actively participate in sports and nation-building, saying their energy, confidence and positive thinking were crucial to building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Pedal Through Paradise 2026’ at Police Golf Course on the banks of Dal Lake, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of sports in promoting discipline, fitness and a positive outlook among young people.

He congratulated the participants and winners of the cycling event, saying such initiatives provide a platform for youth to showcase their talent and channel their energy into constructive activities.

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Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir Police is contributing beyond its core duties by undertaking initiatives aimed at strengthening public trust, promoting social harmony and engaging young people in constructive activities.

He said initiatives such as ‘Jashn-e-Dal’ and ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ conveyed a message of hope, discipline and confidence while connecting youth with their surroundings and encouraging greater participation in society.

The Lieutenant Governor said youth are not merely the future but also the strength of the present, adding that their achievements in sports, innovation and entrepreneurship reflected their potential to contribute to the region’s progress.

He also stressed the need for collective efforts to combat drug abuse, calling for the involvement of families, communities and young people in addressing the challenge.

Sinha stressed that people struggling with addiction should receive support and understanding rather than face social stigma, saying society had an important role in helping them recover and rebuild their lives.

He called for sustained efforts to ensure that young people remained healthy, safe and focused on their goals, adding that their active participation was essential for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)