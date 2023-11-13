Young India Fed Up With Modi Govt’s Betrayal: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Congress on Monday accused the Modi government and the BJP of crushing the dreams and aspirations of India’s youth.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while referring to a recent incident in Telangana where a young woman climbed up an electricity pole and tried to convey something to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally, said “Young India is fed up with Modi Government’s rank betrayal”.

Prime Minister Modi had to interrupt his speech at the rally last week after he noticed the young woman climbing a structure on which lights were fixed. He repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, saying the condition of electric wires appeared to be not good.

When she was trying to convey something to Modi, he said in Hindi, “Beta, I will listen to you. Please come down and sit. It may short-circuit. This is not correct. I came for you people. There is no use doing such things.”

In a post on X, Kharge charged that young Indians aspired for jobs, but in return got a 45-year-high unemployment rate.

“They wanted economic empowerment, but in return the BJP gave a backbreaking Price Rise, which has reduced their savings to a 47-year low,” he said.

“They yearned for social and economic justice, but in return the Modi Government gave them ever-rising economic inequality. Richest 5 percent Indians own over 60 percent of India’s wealth, while the middle class and poor suffer,” he said.

“They strived for a safe India for our women and children, but crimes against women, children, dalits, adivasis and backward classes have sadly increased by leaps and bounds,” the Congress chief charged.

Kharge said, “They wanted unity and harmony in a diverse country like us, but got hate and divisiveness.”

“The Modi Government and the BJP is crushing the dreams and aspirations of India’s youth,” he charged. (Agencies)