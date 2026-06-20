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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha traditions and work towards reviving the country's ancient culture of intellectual exchange and learning. Addressing the Srinagar-Nalanda Dialogue, the Lieutenant Governor said the roots of India's knowledge traditions were strengthened in the Bihar region during the era of Emperor Ashoka in the third century BCE. He noted that while European scholars had once overlooked this legacy, it was significant that the host city of the event, Srinagar, was also established by Emperor Ashoka. The Lieutenant Governor said the Srinagar-Nalanda Dialogue serves as a reminder that the time has come to renew India's ancient traditions as a modern and relevant intellectual project. Drawing parallels with the past, he said scholars in ancient times travelled from Nalanda to Jammu and Kashmir carrying manuscripts, philosophies and scientific ideas, fostering a vibrant exchange of knowledge and cultures.