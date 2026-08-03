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Home / State / Young BJP leader, others call on LG

Young BJP leader, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent Srinagar, Aug 2: Sehar Khan, young BJP leader and International Affairs & United Nations Delegate from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. Khan presented her official invitation from the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the upcoming...

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Daily Excelsior
04:27 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Sehar Khan, young BJP leader during meeting with LG on Sunday.

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 2: Sehar Khan, young BJP leader and International Affairs & United Nations Delegate from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.

Khan presented her official invitation from the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the upcoming international forum, "Powering the Future," scheduled for September. She also briefed the Lieutenant Governor on her past engagements representing India at various United Nations forums.

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Subsequently, CA Shailza Wazir, Member, FICCI FLO and Co-Opted Member, Women & Young Members Excellence Committee of NIRC-ICAI also called on the Lieutenant Governor and put forth various important matters pertaining to women's leadership and entrepreneurship.

A delegation of District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Anantnag led by its President Nanak Singh also called on Lieutenant Governor and projected various welfare issues of the community.

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