'You made the dream possible': Diljit Dosanjh  to fans after jam packed concert at Wembley

LONDON, Sept 15: Diljit Dosanjh has thanked fans for making an impossible looking dream come true by turning up in huge numbers for his historic concert at the 90,000-seater Wembley stadium here.

Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to perform to a packed crowd at the historic venue on Saturday. In an Instagram post after the concert, he thanked fans.

"Kal Da Din History ch Nava Chapter Likh Geya.. Par Karn Wala Oh Aap Aap Hee C .. Even Ki Karna Eh Soch Den Wala v Oh Aap Aa.. (Yesterday, a new chapter was written in the pages of historyâ€¦ But the one who made it possible was you (the fans). Even the one who made us think that this could be possible was you)," he wrote on Monday.

"Dil Di Gal Dasan Tan Mai Stage Te Sirf Witness Hee Kar Riha c Jo Supna Chal Riha C.. Tusi Kal Oh Possible Kar Ke Dikha Ta Jis Barey Sochna v Apne Aap Ch Dream C..SHUKAR SHUKAR (To be honest, I was only a witness on that stage to the dream that was unfolding. You made possible yesterday what, until then, was itself a dream to even imagine. Thank you, thank you)," he added.

The concert, held as part of his ongoing "Aura World Tour", drew a crowd of around 90,000 people at the stadium, according to media reports.

Dosanjh opened the show with his signature catchphrase, "Punjabi aa gaye Wembley oye", and performed some of his popular tracks including "G.O.A.T.", "Lover", "Hass Hass" and "Born to Shine".

Speaking to the BBC, Dosanjh said the Wembley milestone was significant not just for him but for the Punjabi community and the next generation.

"It's a dream for me, and I feel good, I feel happy, and I feel good for my people. I feel good for the next generation. So this Wembley dream is not a dream anymore. We are here; Punjabis are here. It's not just about my fans; it's for the whole community. My English is bad guys, but my heart is very good," he said.

The singer also announced during the Wembley concert that he will bring his "Aura World Tour" to India's Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21.

The show will mark his return to India following the international leg of the tour. (PTI)