Doda, Sept 12: In a significant development amid ongoing counter-terror operations in the region, a joint team of security forces on Saturday retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who had earlier been neutralised during a joint operation in the Doda area.

Officials said the recovery was carried out by personnel from the Special Operations Group (SOG) Doda, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During the operation, the security forces also recovered a night-enabled M4 rifle from the site, further adding to the recoveries made during the counter-terror operation.

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According to officials, the slain terrorist was identified as a Pakistani national affiliated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit. The recovery of the remains and the weapon is being viewed as another operational success for the security forces engaged in sustained efforts to track and eliminate terrorist networks in the region.

Security forces have been maintaining heightened vigilance across vulnerable areas of the Doda region and continuing operations to prevent attempts by militant groups to establish or revive their presence.

Further details regarding the identity and background of the slain terrorist, as well as the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the weapon, are awaited.