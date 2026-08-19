YoonHee’s new book “Mere Agha Jaan Aakhde Honde Hey” launched

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: "Mere Agha Jaan Aakhde Honde Hey", a unique book that brings alive the values of love, peace and brotherhood through childhood memories in the form of short stories, was launched here today in a simple but impressive function.

Authored by Jagmohann Sharma 'YoonHee', the book has been released in four languages to touch hearts across regions and even abroad. In Dogri, 'Mere Agha Jaan Aakhde Honde Hey'; in English, 'My Agha Jaan Used to Say' and in Hindi & Urdu; 'Mere Agha Jaan Kaha Karte Thay.'

Advertisement

The Urdu version has been translated by Mohd Tasleem Muntazir. The book is a collection of real-life short stories the author experienced and heard from Lt Col Dr Ghulam Ahmed Khan, fondly called "Agha Jaan" and "Colonel Saheb". Every story has a lesson for every teenager and even grownups and one common message there is humanity above all.

Dr Mehmooda Khan, daughter of Agha Jaan and J&K's first woman surgeon, was the chief guest. She thanked the author for preserving Colonel Saheb's legacy and said the book beautifully conveys moral values that every child must learn to become a responsible citizen. Dr Roofa, Dr Amer Zahoor, Varun Vir , Akhil Sharma and a good number admirers of Agha Jaan were also present on the occasion.

Recalling Agha Jaan's role and contributions pre and post 1947 in J&K speakers said Lt Col Dr G A Khan served as a Royal Army Doctor in the J&K State Forces under Maharaja Hari Singh. Post-1947, he became Deputy Director, Health, J&K and played a key role in building the foundation of the state's modern public health system. The book is available now and stands as a tribute to a life lived in service and simplicity.