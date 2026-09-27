Yonex-Sunrise J&K Badminton C’ships from Oct 10

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Badminton Association of J&K in collaboration with J&K Sports Council is organising the 53rd Yonex-Sunrise J&K Junior & Sub Junior Badminton Championships 2026 for Juniors (U-19 Boys & Girls), Sub Junior (U-13, 15, 17 Boys & Girls) and Mini (U-11 Boys & Girls).

The Championships are being organised at Police Lines Badminton Hall Jammu, from October 10 to 14, 2026. About 250 players from different districts of J&K will be participating in these Championships.

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A handout stated that last date of entries is October 7, 2026 (8 pm) and the matches will start on October 10, 2026 morning, as per the schedule to be issued by the Association and the Championships will conclude on October 14, 2026 evening.

The matches will be conducted according to the recently introduced Scoring System.

On the basis of performance of players in this tournament, J&K Badminton teams for Mini (U-11), Sub Junior (U-13), Sub Junior (U-15, 17) and Junior (U-19) will be selected for Nationals Badminton Championships, being held at Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bengaluru and Gangtok (Sikkim), respectively, in coming November/December.