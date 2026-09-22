Yogi, Nabin motivate youth for hard work to built nation strong

‘Youth Dialogue’ held at Subharti University

Excelsior Correspondent

MEERUT, Sept 21: A 'Youth Dialogue' programme was organized at Swami Vivekanand Subharti University under the chairmanship of the University's founder, Dr. Atul Krishna.

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On this occasion BJP national president, Nitin Nabin was chief guest while Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and BJP UP president, Pankaj Chaudhary were distinguished guests.

Subharti group's, Dr. Rohit Krishna; Director of Mars Resort, Dr. Rohit Ravinder; Subharti University's, Dr. Krishnamurti and Director of Beehive Group of Institutions, Amit Joshi and other dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp to start the function.

Earlier, the dignitaries paid tribute to Kargil and other martyrs at Kargil Shaheed Park inside the varsity premises.

The programme was organized by Subharti Defence Academy Director, Colonel Rajesh Tyagi and was assisted by Dr. Preeti Singh and Ram Prakash Tiwari.

BJP National president, Nitin Nabin, while interacting with the youth, shared his thoughts on youth power, leadership, goals, knowledge and values. He encouraged the students to identify their abilities and move ahead in a positive direction.

He said that no work is small in life. Small efforts, when continued with dedication, become the foundation of great achievements.

Praising the education, research and value-based environment of Subharti, the BJP national president said that objective of education is not merely to obtain a degree but also to develop human values and a sense of social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said the vision of Subharti University is inspiring a large number of students to acquire knowledge and develop values, discipline and life skills.

He said that the youth are symbols of energy and immense potential and their energy and potential influences the society, therefore, young people should utilize their energy in constructive and positive activities.

The CM said that the youth should adopt the spirit of 'nation first' and use their energy for the progress of the country.

BJP Uttar Pradesh president, Pankaj Chaudhary also spoke on the occasion.

Those present on the occasion were Pro-Chancellor of Subharti University, Major General (Dr.) G.K. Thapliyal, VC Prof. (Dr.) Vinay Kumar Mittal, Registrar, Group Captain M. Yakub, Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. Shashiraj Tewatia, Chief Security Officer, Colonel Aseem Kukreja, Dr Pintu Mishra, Dr Manoj Tripathi, Dr Ravinder Jain, Dr. Manoj Kapil, Dr. Ritesh Chaudhary, Dr. Vaibhav Goyal Bhartiya, Dr. Pradeep Raghav, Dr. Sanchit Pradhan, Dr. Bhavna Grover, Dr. Sartaj Ahmad, Dr. Shweta Bhardwaj, Dr. Mukesh Rahela, Dr. Renu Mavi, Dr. Geeta Parwanda, Dr. S.C Tiwari, Akash Bhatnagar, Vivek Tiwari, Dr. Indranil Bose, Sameer Singh, Dr. Nisha Singh and students from various departments and faculties.