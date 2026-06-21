Yoga invaluable treasure of ancient Indian heritage: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people on the eve of 12th International Day of Yoga, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor has said, "Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of 12th International Day of Yoga."

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"On this auspicious occasion, I call upon the citizens of Jammu Kashmir to actively participate in Yoga events and champion the movement toward a healthier lifestyle. This year's International Yoga Day theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. Yoga stands as an invaluable treasure of our ancient Indian heritage, which harmonizes mind and body, bridges the bond between humanity and nature, and guides us toward a more holistic realm of health and happiness," he said.

"With rising stress and modern health challenges, Yoga offers a powerful ray of hope. Let's take a step toward wellness today by participating and committing to a healthier lifestyle," he added.