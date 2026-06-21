Yoga Guides People In Achieving Holistic Health: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jun 21: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday led the yoga day celebrations here and noted that it was helpful in maintaining both physical and mental health.

Addressing the gathering at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake here, he said it guides us toward a more holistic realm of health and happiness.

“This year’s Yoga Day theme is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’. With rising stress and modern health challenges, Yoga offers a powerful ray of hope. Let’s take a step toward wellness today by participating and committing to a healthier lifestyle,” Sinha said.

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He urged the people of Jammu Kashmir to actively participate in yoga events and champion the movement toward a healthier lifestyle.

“Yoga stands as an invaluable treasure of our ancient Indian heritage, which harmonises mind and body, bridges the bond between humanity and nature, and guides us toward a more holistic realm of health and happiness,” he added.

Health Minister Sakina Ittoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat were among those who participated in the yoga day function.