‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ not individual concern, but national stake: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today underscored the transformative role of Yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental wellness, social harmony, and preventive healthcare.

Referring to this year's theme for the day, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," Dr Jitendra Singh said, with increasing lifespan of average Indians, health during ageing is no longer an individual concern but a national stake to ensure the optimum contribution of each and every citizen in the making of Bharat of 2047.

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The Minister was addressing participants at a Yoga programme organized at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, as part of the celebrations marking the International Day of Yoga.

Referring to this year's theme for the day, "Youth for Healthy Aging," the Minister emphasized that good health is fundamental to realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat. He said that a healthy population is essential for national development and sustainable progress. He also highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being, describing it as an effective tool for improving the quality of life. He noted that regular yoga practice helps maintain fitness, reduce stress and support healthy aging, particularly among the younger generation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh called upon youth to adopt yoga as a way of life and contribute towards building a healthier and more productive nation. He said that nurturing healthy habits today would ensure active and dignified aging in the years ahead, in line with the goal of a developed India.

Highlighting the achievements of the Department of AYUSH in Jammu & Kashmir, the Minister said that substantial progress has been made in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding AYUSH services across the Union Territory. He informed that three AYUSH colleges -Ayurvedic College at Akhnoor, Unani College at Ganderbal, and Homoeopathy College at Kathua- have been established to promote quality education and healthcare in traditional systems of medicine.

Dr Jitendra Singh further stated that 523 AYUSH dispensaries have been upgraded into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM). In addition, five 50-bedded and two 10-bedded AYUSH hospitals are being established across Jammu & Kashmir under the same mission to enhance healthcare accessibility.

The Minister noted that several flagship National AYUSH Health Programmes have been successfully implemented in the Union Territory. These include SUPRAJA for maternal and neonatal interventions, VAYOMITRA for geriatric healthcare services, AYURVIDYA for promoting healthy lifestyles among school children, KARUNYA for palliative care, and the Musculoskeletal Disorders (MSD) Programme aimed at prevention and management of osteoarthritis and related conditions.

Emphasizing the growing popularity of Yoga, Dr Jitendra Singh said that around 200 Yoga instructors have been engaged in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Jammu & Kashmir. He also highlighted the establishment of two Yoga Training and Therapy Centres (YTTCs) in collaboration with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi, at Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Jammu, and Government Unani Hospital, Shalteng, Srinagar.

The Minister informed that 42 new AYUSH dispensaries have been established under the National AYUSH Mission in the Union Territory. He added that 78 AYUSH institutions have been certified under NABH, reflecting the government's commitment to quality healthcare standards and service delivery.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the government's resolve to promote Yoga as a way of life and encouraged people from all walks of life to embrace its benefits. "Let us renew our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our daily routine and work together towards building a future where every citizen enjoys healthy ageing, mental wellbeing, and a better quality of life," he said.

The programme witnessed participation from students, faculty members, healthcare professionals, and Yoga practitioners and public, who joined in the celebrations and reaffirmed their commitment to adopting a healthy and balanced lifestyle through Yoga.