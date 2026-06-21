Yoga Enhances Physical, Mental, Emotional Resilience Of Armed Forces Personnel: Army Chief

TEZPUR (Assam), June 21: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday said that yoga is not just a physical exercise, but a way of life that influences an individual's thoughts, actions and overall well-being.

Addressing media personnel on the sidelines of the International Yoga Day celebrations at the Tezpur Military Station here, he highlighted the vital role yoga plays in enhancing the physical, mental and emotional resilience of the armed forces personnel.

Yoga is a powerful practice that unites the body, mind and soul, he said.

Gen Dwivedi noted that soldiers deployed in high-altitude regions, remote field areas and difficult terrains face numerous challenges, including extreme weather conditions, rugged landscapes and prolonged periods of isolation.

"Yoga helps them maintain fitness, mental strength and emotional balance, enabling them to perform their duties effectively under demanding circumstances," the Army chief said.

When the body, mind and soul are in harmony, individuals experience inner stability, renewed energy and a heightened sense of purpose, he added.

"Such spiritual and mental strength provides soldiers with the motivation and freshness necessary to meet operational challenges and serve the nation with dedication," General Dwivedi said.

He encouraged all soldiers to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine, stressing that a healthy body, a balanced mind and strong inner resolve are essential pillars of military effectiveness and national security.

Highlighting the strength of the Indian Army, he said soldiers are the Army's greatest asset and every one of them embodies physical endurance, technological competence and the determination to overcome any challenge.

"When united as a cohesive force, the Indian Army possesses the capability to defeat any adversary," he added.

Referring to the success of Operation Sindoor carried out against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, General Dwivedi attributed the achievement to the seamless coordination among the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

"This exceptional synergy among the armed forces ensured the success of the operation and demonstrated India's resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty and national security," he added. (Agencies)