Yoga Driving Real Change in Drug-Free J&K Movement: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that yoga is driving real change in the "Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir" movement by playing a crucial role in both preventing substance abuse and aiding recovery. Addressing participants on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Lieutenant Governor urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine, emphasising that even a few minutes of practice every day can contribute significantly to long-term physical and mental well-being. He said yoga transcends all barriers of age, region and culture and has emerged as a universal science for humanity. Highlighting its transformative potential, the Lieutenant Governor said the practice of yoga promotes discipline, inner strength and holistic health, making it an effective tool in building a healthier and drug-free society.

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