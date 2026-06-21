Yoga Driving Real Change in Drug-Free J&K Movement: LG
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that yoga is driving real change in the "Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir" movement by playing a crucial role in both preventing substance abuse and aiding recovery. Addressing participants on the occasion of International...
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that yoga is driving real change in the "Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir" movement by playing a crucial role in both preventing substance abuse and aiding recovery. Addressing participants on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Lieutenant Governor urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine, emphasising that even a few minutes of practice every day can contribute significantly to long-term physical and mental well-being. He said yoga transcends all barriers of age, region and culture and has emerged as a universal science for humanity. Highlighting its transformative potential, the Lieutenant Governor said the practice of yoga promotes discipline, inner strength and holistic health, making it an effective tool in building a healthier and drug-free society.