Yoga Day observed across J&K with enthusiastic participation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: International Day of Yoga was celebrated today with great enthusiasm across Jammu & Kashmir, with Government departments, educational institutions, security forces, judicial bodies, social organizations and political groups organizing Yoga sessions to mark the occasion. Observed under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," the programmes witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all age groups, who performed Yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation exercises while highlighting the importance of Yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle.

Click here to watch video

Advertisement

The High Court of J&K and Ladakh marked the International Day of Yoga at the High Court Complex, Janipur (Jammu), under the aegis of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Justice (Acting). Justice Rahul Bharti and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, graced the occasion. Swati Gupta, Registrar Judicial, Jammu Wing, along with gazetted officers and members of the non-gazetted staff, participated in the programme. A one-hour Yoga session was conducted by experienced instructors from Bhartiya Yog Sansthan led by Anil Sharma, during which participants practised various yoga asanas.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Udhampur, held a Yoga session in the Hall of the District Court Complex under the guidance of Chairperson Kalpana Revo (Principal District & Sessions Judge, Udhampur) and overall supervision of Secretary Sumati Sharma. Instructors from Bhartiya Yog Sansthan guided participants through a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises. Similar programmes were conducted by TLSC Ramnagar at Munsiff Court Ramnagar, TLSC Majalta at Munsiff Court Majalta and TLSC Chenani at Munsiff Court Chenani.

As part of the Yoga Day observance, DLSA Rajouri organized a session at the Court Complex under the supervision of Chairman Rajinder Sapru and guidance of Secretary Shama Sharma. Rajinder Sapru, Ananta Raina (Special Mobile Magistrate Rajouri) and Shavika Gupta (District Mobile Magistrate Rajouri) attended virtually, while Javed Rana (CJM), Shama Sharma and Khilat Mehmood Bhat (Bar President Rajouri) were present physically. Yoga instructors Kundan Lal and Naresh Kumar led participants through various asanas. Similar programmes were also held at the Tehsil Court Complexes of Sunderbani, Kalakote, Kotranka and Nowshera.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed International Yoga Day at multiple locations across the Union Territory, with senior leaders highlighting the importance of adopting yoga as a way of life. J&K BJP president and Member of Parliament Sat Sharma, along with party general secretary Baldev Singh Billawaria and All Cells Incharge Ved Sharma, participated in a yoga programme at Trikuta Nagar. Sat Sharma and Billawaria also joined a session organized by Vishwa Yoga Sansthan at Har Ki Pauri, Bahu Fort, Jammu.

Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, accompanied by BJP vice-president Rajeev Charak, general secretary Mohammad Anwar Khan, secretary Arif Raja and district president Srinagar Advocate Sheikh Salman, took part in a yoga programme at Municipal Park, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. In another event at Shri Krishan Chander Park, Poonch, BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul performed yoga exercises along with BJYM State president Arun Prabhat Jamwal, district president Poonch Gurdeep Singh Khalsa and former MLC Pradeep Sharma.

MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi and BJP J&K vice-president and former Minister Priya Sethi attended a Yoga Day programme at Peer Kho Park. The event was organized by Aradhya Yoga Trust (AYT) in collaboration with BJP Jammu East Mandal. AYT chairperson Vipan Nischal, Mahila president Kiran Gupta, Jammu district president Advocate Rajesh Gupta and several other dignitaries were present. Priya Sethi and Yudhvir Sethi later joined another programme organized by Bharatiya Yog Sansthan at Diwan Janj Ghar, Ward 18, Sarwal. The event was supported by BJP Amphalla Mandal president Swati Sharma, Mahila Morcha president Shivani Sharma and district Mahila Morcha president Anuradha Sharma.

MLA Jasrota Rajiv Jasrotia led Yoga Day activities at his residence with the participation of party workers, social leaders and prominent citizens. The programme featured yoga asanas and meditation exercises under the guidance of noted Yoga Instructor Dr Guru Sharma. People from different age groups actively participated in the session.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) commemorated the occasion at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex, Katra, in collaboration with Bharatiya Yog Sansthan. Shrine Board officers and employees, sportspersons, students and local residents joined the programme, which began with the ceremonial lighting of the traditional lamp by Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB. Participants followed the Common Yoga Protocol and engaged in various yoga activities. Similar sessions were organized at Bhawan and Adhkuwari.

AIIMS Jammu joined the nationwide observance of International Day of Yoga under this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." Faculty members, officers, staff, students and residents took part in the programme. Prof (Dr) D N Sharma, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, attended virtually and participated in the yoga session.

Central University of Jammu organized a special session on "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Jain. The programme featured yogic practices, guided meditation and interactive discussions highlighting the connection between mind and body. Yoga Instructor Manik Sambyal conducted the session, which drew participation from faculty members, officials, staff, security personnel and NCC cadets.

NCC cadets of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) marked International Yoga Day at the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge in Reasi, recognized as the world's highest railway bridge. Organized by 6 J&K Battalion NCC, the programme brought together cadets from various institutions, who practised yoga postures and breathing exercises.

The Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu, in collaboration with the Isha Foundation, organized a Yoga Day programme at the Football Ground near the University's Synthetic Track under the guidance of Director Dr Daud Iqbal Baba. University employees, students, yoga enthusiasts and members of civil society participated in the session conducted by Sanjeev Kumar, Yoga Instructor, JU, and Siddhant Magotra of the Isha Foundation.

Central University of Kashmir observed the day under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" at its Tulmulla Campus. Led by Vice Chancellor Prof A Ravinder Nath, faculty members, officers, administrative staff, students and research scholars performed yoga asanas while following the live demonstration at the national event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SKUAST-Jammu organized a Yoga session at its Main Campus, Chatha, under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof B N Tripathi. Coordinated by Dr Sudhakar Dwivedi, Director Students Welfare, the programme saw participation from faculty, staff and students. Yoga Instructor Shaveta Gupta guided participants through various asanas and breathing techniques.

Scientists, researchers, officers, staff members and students of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), Jammu, came together for a rejuvenating yoga session. Addressing the gathering, Director CSIR-IIIM Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, emphasized the growing relevance of yoga in modern life and encouraged participants to make it a regular practice.

Jammu Club observed Yoga Day with active participation from its members and guests. The programme was organized under the guidance of Ramesh Kumar, Vice President of the Club and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and the Club's managing committee led by Secretary Gaurav Gupta. Participants practised various yoga asanas, pranayama exercises and meditation techniques under the guidance of renowned Yoga Instructor Anu Mahajan. The event also featured interactive sessions during which participants shared the positive impact of yoga on their overall well-being.

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, marked the occasion at the University Football Ground. Teaching and non-teaching staff, students, research scholars, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and several students from the University of Delhi participated in the programme. The Yoga session was conducted under the expert guidance of R C Bhat. Vice Chancellor Prof Jawaid Iqbal emphasized the significance of yoga in contemporary life.

The Siachen Sniffers and their handlers joined International Yoga Day activities amidst the icy heights of the world's highest battlefield. Against a backdrop of snow, silence and sub-zero temperatures, the four-legged warriors and their handlers took part in yoga exercises, underscoring the importance of focus, endurance, resilience and overall well-being in one of the most challenging environments on earth, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu commemorated the day with a special Yoga programme presided over by Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu. The IIM fraternity joined the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Kolkata and later participated in the Common Yoga Protocol Session conducted by Sahil Mehra, Yoga Guru, Yogatvam. The session included a structured sequence of standing, sitting and supine postures, breathing techniques and relaxation practices.

The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, organized a Yoga Day programme at Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Sidhra, in collaboration with MOBE, One Ride One Nation and Jammu Tawi Golf Course. The event drew a large gathering of yoga practitioners, fitness enthusiasts and members of civil society in the early morning hours. On the sidelines, a bike rally by riders of the One Ride One Nation Club was flagged off by Joint Director Tourism Jammu Aijaz Qaiser. Deputy Director Tourism (Publicity) Savita Chauhan and Assistant Director Tourism Jammu Vishal Sadhotra also participated.

Excise and Taxation Training Institute (ETI), Nagrota, joined the nationwide observance under the guidance of Priyanka Bhat, Principal, ETI Nagrota. Officers and officials of the Excise Department participated in the programme and followed yoga asanas, pranayama exercises and meditation techniques under the guidance of instructors from Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Centre, Jammu. Addressing the gathering, Vaibhav Kohli, Excise Commissioner, J&K, said yoga serves as a powerful tool for achieving a healthy lifestyle.

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K, held a yoga programme that brought together volunteers, staff members and community participants. Guided by trained instructors, attendees engaged in yoga postures and breathing exercises. The programme concluded with a call to continue promoting health awareness and well-being initiatives across J&K.

The Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Kashmir, organized a Yoga Day session that saw participation from students, faculty members, officers and employees. Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, Registrar, IUST, attended as the chief guest. In his message, the Vice Chancellor observed that International Yoga Day highlights the importance of preventive healthcare and mental well-being.

The Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K, organized a major Yoga Day programme at Khel Gaon, Nagrota, Jammu, under the leadership of Director General Anuradha Gupta. Nearly 1,200 students, officials, youth, local residents and field staff participated. Devayni Rana, MLA Nagrota, joined the event along with officials and field functionaries of the Directorate. Similar yoga sessions were conducted across Udhampur district headquarters and all zones under the supervision of DYSS officer Tarsem Singh.

Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ), in collaboration with 92.7 BIG FM and Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, organized a Yoga Day programme at the premises of Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, Gole Gujral, Jammu. Held under the leadership of Director School Education Jammu Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, the event was attended by Chairman Bhartiya Yog Sansthan Satya Pal. Students from various schools, along with officers and officials of the Directorate and Chief Education Office Jammu, participated and demonstrated various yoga asanas.

Shere-i-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur, conducted a Yoga Day programme under the supervision of Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range and Incharge Director SKPA Udhampur. Officers, officials and trainees of various courses took part in the session and practised Yoga postures and breathing exercises under the guidance of trained instructors.

Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur, organized a comprehensive Yoga session in collaboration with Aarogya Bharti, Samba. The programme brought together institute staff and more than 500 trainees. Ranjit Singh Sambyal, Principal PTTI Vijaypur, inaugurated the event, while experienced instructors from Aarogya Bharti demonstrated the Common Yoga Protocol.

Hero Premia, in collaboration with Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), organized a Swachhta Bike Ride aimed at promoting cleanliness, environmental awareness and community participation. The programme began with a yoga session at Hero Premia, Toph Sherkhania, Jammu. MLA Arvind Gupta, Devansh Yadav (Commissioner, JMC) and Ritu Singh (Chairman/Trustee, MHSSEF) attended the event. The bike rally was flagged off by Arvind Gupta and Ritu Singh and saw participation from more than 150 riders.

National Highways Authority of India, Regional Office Jammu, observed Yoga Day with the participation of officers and staff at RO Jammu and various Project Implementation Units, including PIU Udhampur, PIU Ramban and PIU Srinagar. Participants attended a Yoga session comprising basic asanas, breathing exercises and meditation.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, along with Amritpal Singh, SSP Udhampur, Sandeep Bhat and other senior police officers attended the main function at Subash Stadium, Udhampur. In addition, supervisory police officers across Udhampur and Reasi districts joined yoga sessions organized at Reasi, Katra, SMVD Bhawan, Arnas, Pouni, Bhambla, Mahore, Chassana, Basantgarh, Latti, Dudu, Majalta, Ramnagar, Chenani, Sudh Mahadev, Kud, Panchari and Tikri.

A mega Yoga Day event was organized at the International Border, Octroi Post, Suchetgarh, under the supervision of SDM RS Pura Anuradha Thakur. Officials, students, local residents and BSF personnel participated in the session and pledged to incorporate yoga into their daily lives for physical and mental well-being.

NHPC's Sawalkote HE Project commemorated the occasion at its headquarters in Tanger, Ramban. Head of Project Dinabandhu Boral presided over the event. Noted instructor Chanda Kaushik conducted a two-hour yoga training programme in multiple morning shifts.

Indian Army organized a special yoga session with local school children at Rajouri. The programme included guided demonstrations of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques and also saw active participation from Army personnel.

White Knight Corps marked International Yoga Day at Nagrota Military Station, Jammu. Soldiers, their families and children participated in the session, practising yoga asanas, breathing exercises and meditation under the guidance of trained instructors.

Central Government Pensioners' Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu, organized a yoga session in collaboration with the Gandhinagar Greenbelt Morning Walkers. Anupama and Dinesh Sharma, Master Trainers of Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, conducted the one-hour session. Among those present were general secretary CGPWA K B Jandial, treasurer O P Sharma, Ashok Kumar Vaid, Vijay Phoa, Ravinder Sharma and Shyam Lal.

Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, observed International Day of Yoga through a three-day programme from June 19 to 21 under the patronage of Principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta, in collaboration with The Art of Living Foundation and Divine Ananda Yoga and Meditation Academy. The main event was held at the GMC Faculty Guest House premises, where students, faculty members, senior residents and employees participated in a mass yoga session.

The 84 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized a Yoga session at its Tactical Headquarters, Boom, Ramban, under the guidance of Commandant N Ranbir Singh. More than 100 officers, jawans and family members attended the programme and practised Yoga asanas and pranayama techniques under the supervision of trained instructors.

The Ministry of AYUSH organized a mass Yoga Day event at PSPS GCW Gandhi Nagar. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh attended as the chief guest along with other dignitaries, including MLAs. Among those present were Principal Dr Kulvinder Kour, teaching and non-teaching staff, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, enthusiastic students and staff members from various colleges across Jammu district.

Government Ayurvedic Medical College (GAMC), Akhnoor, marked the 12th International Yoga Day under the guidance of its Principal. The main programme was held at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, under the supervision of Dr Abhishek Magotra, Associate Professor, Department of Swasthavritta & Yoga, while another session was conducted at GAMC Akhnoor under the supervision of Dr Sheetal Gupta, Assistant Professor.

Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College, Jammu, observed International Yoga Day 2026 through a virtual programme. Noted Yoga expert Komal delivered an expert talk on health and well-being. Addressing the participants, Prof (Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal, GGM Science College, highlighted the enduring relevance of Yoga in contemporary life.

Government Degree College Bishnah in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), 8 J&K Girls Battalion NCC, Jammu, and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), organized a Yoga Day programme. Dr Rajeev Bhagat, MLA Bishnah, attended as the special guest. The yoga session was conducted by Dr Rama Sharma, Prant Saha Sachiv, Arogya Bharati J&K and Ladakh. Kishore, Kishori Swasthya Prant Pramukh, Pinki and Jagmohan, Yoga Instructors associated with Arogya Bharati J&K, also guided participants. The programme was held under the guidance of Dr Shallu Samyal, Principal, GDC Bishnah.

GDC Kilhotran marked the 12th International Yoga Day through a programme jointly organized by the Department of Physical Education and Sports in collaboration with the College's Red Ribbon Club and NSS units. The event commenced with a practical yoga session led by Zakir Ali, Physical Director. Prof Anita Jamwal, Principal, GDC Kilhotran, encouraged students to embrace a yogic lifestyle.

GDC Ramban observed the occasion in collaboration with 12 RR Ramban. The programme was organized under the patronage of Prof Romesh Kumar Atri, Principal of the College, who spoke about the role of Yoga in ensuring healthy living. The event was coordinated by the College NSS and NCC units under the guidance of Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Mir and Dr Rabinder Kumar, NSS and NCC Incharges.

The NSS Unit of GDC Mahanpur, under the supervision of Principal Dr Sangeeta Sudan, concluded its six-day Yoga Workshop organized in collaboration with the local administration. The valedictory function was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Mahanpur.

GDC Chenani observed the 12th International Yoga Day under the leadership of Principal Prof Raj Kumar Gupta. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Gupta stressed the importance of incorporating Yoga into daily life. Awareness lectures were delivered by Prof Ajaz Ahmad Lone, Prof Aditya Sharma, Prof Shobha Rani, Prof Anita Kumari and Prof Rajan Bharti.

The NSS Unit of GDC Kunjwani, in collaboration with Shikshit Bharat Abhiyan, organized a Yoga Day session for students and faculty members. Participants took part in an hour-long programme that included various yoga exercises and wellness practices.

To mark International Day of Yoga, the NSS and NCC Units of GDC Ramnagar organized a mega yoga programme under the patronage of Prof Daljeet Singh Manhas, Principal, GDC Ramnagar. Dr Pankaj Sharma, HoD English, served as the instructor and guided students and staff through physical postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques.

The NSS Unit 'Veerangana' of Government College for Women (GCW), Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, joined the nationwide Yoga Day observance with a special programme on campus. Principal Dr Shalini Sharma highlighted the role of Yoga in promoting holistic health, inner peace and overall wellness. Vanshika Arora, trained Yoga Instructor served as the resource person.

GDC Thannamandi observed International Day of Yoga under the guidance of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Shamim Ahmed Azad. Faculty members, students, children of faculty members and residents from nearby localities participated in the programme and took part in various yoga activities.

The NSS Unit 'Khidmat' of GDC Vijaypur organized a Yoga Day programme under the guidance of Principal Dr Sanjeet Kaur. The event was coordinated by Dr Arti Sharma, NSS Programme Officer, and witnessed active participation from students and faculty members.

Government Deputy SP Aman Thakur Memorial Degree College marked the International Day of Yoga with a special programme organized under the guidance of Principal Prof. Koshal Kumar Mangotra. Addressing the participants, Prof. Mangotra emphasized that Yoga is an ancient practice that promotes harmony between body and mind.

GDC Kakryal Katra commemorated the occasion through a two-day programme organized in collaboration with NSS, NCORD Cell, Red Ribbon Club and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the College. The event was held under the guidance of Principal Dr Rajni Bhagat and included activities aimed at promoting physical and mental well-being.

GDC Dudu Basantgarh organized a Yoga Day programme at Chandi Mata Mandir and Shiv Mandir Ground, Shiv Gali, under the supervision of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Sushma Chib. Deputy SP Charanjit Singh attended as the chief guest, while Baba Utham Chand conducted the yoga session and guided participants through various practices.

As part of Yoga Day observances, GDC Ramgarh organized a series of activities under the guidance of Principal Prof. (Dr.) Meeru Abrol. The programme featured a week-long schedule comprising yoga sessions, pranayama sessions, online yoga classes, indoor sports activities, awareness yatra, yoga walk and laughter yoga.

GDC Darhal joined the nationwide celebration of International Yoga Day 2026 through a programme jointly organized by the NCC and NSS wings of the College under the patronage and guidance of Principal Prof. Zameer Ahmed Mirza.

Government High School Poneja marked the occasion under the guidance of Mukesh Kumar and Jyoti Parihar, Physical Education Teachers of the institution. The programme was conducted under the supervision of Hanifa Banoo, Acting Headmaster, and overall guidance of Bushan Kumar Pathak, Chief Education Officer, Doda.

Army Public School BD Bari observed International Day of Yoga with a range of activities designed to promote health and wellness. Students and staff members actively participated in a 14-day online yoga programme. Principal Dr Neeta Rawal stated that regular practice of Yoga paves the way for a healthier and happier life.

Home for the Aged & Infirm (Vridh Ashram), Amphalla, Jammu, concluded its week-long Yoga Therapy and Healthy Ageing Camp organized from June 15 to 21. The camp was conducted voluntarily by Dr Amit Dada and Vanita Srivastava, Founders of Magnetic Yoga Pratyahara Therapy Centre, Varanasi. The concluding session was attended by Pankaj Gupta, President; Dr Dinesh Gupta, Secretary; and Managing Committee members Rajinder Singh, Sat Pal Sharma and Raghav Gupta.

To mark International Yoga Day, the Social Reforms and Charitable Organisation (SRCO), in collaboration with the J&K Confederation of Voluntary Social and Charitable Organisations, organized a Yoga session at Orphanage Hostel, Kishtwar, under the guidance of SRCO President Sanjeev Parihar. The children enthusiastically participated in yoga asanas and wellness activities.

Security Complex Humhama observed Yoga Day with participation from officers and officials of all Humhama-based security units, including 3rd JKAP, 11th JKAP, 12th JKAP, Security Headquarters J&K and STWS. More than 100 personnel attended the programme. Rakesh Kumar, Commandant 12th JKAP Security, highlighted the significance of Yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental well-being and emotional balance. Mir Rasheeq Ahmed, Commandant 11th JKAP, also joined the session.

Police Hospital Jammu organized a yoga session for doctors, paramedical staff and other employees of the hospital. Participants performed various yoga exercises under the guidance of ASI (M) Sameet Kumar.

The staff of JKMPCL Milk Plant, Satwari, along with the Amul team, came together for a yoga session to mark International Yoga Day. Participants practised various Yoga asanas and reaffirmed the importance of healthy living.

As part of International Yoga Day celebrations, Yoga expert Sharat Chander Magotra and his team conducted a special session for young cricketers attending the 7th Summer Cricket Coaching Camp. The players were introduced to yoga and meditation techniques aimed at enhancing concentration, fitness and overall well-being.

Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital, Amphalla, observed International Yoga Day with a special yoga session conducted by Shuchi Mohan, Yoga Therapist. Members of the Hospital Management Committee, including Amar Chand Gupta, President; B B Gupta, Senior Vice President; B S Jamwal, General Secretary; and Dr Sachin Gupta, Treasurer, attended the programme.

State Bank of India (SBI) marked International Yoga Day 2026 with a wellness session attended by Praveen Kumar, Deputy General Manager (F&O), along with other dignitaries and staff members. Yoga teacher Umesh Mittal guided participants through various yogic practices and breathing exercises.

Students, parents and staff members of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan participated in online as well as offline Yoga sessions under the guidance of yoga experts Sushma Gupta and Anita Vermani. Assistant Commissioner, KVS Jammu Region, Hari Singh, and Assistant Commissioner, Jammu Region, Islam Khan, attended the programme as chief guests.

Army Public School Kaluchak joined the International Yoga Day observance with a yoga session organized under the patronage of Principal Namarta. Participants practised a series of yogic asanas, pranayama and meditation techniques aimed at promoting physical fitness and mental well-being.

Rich Harvest School commemorated the occasion with active participation from students, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, and staff members. Addressing the gathering, Head of the Institution Anita Bhatia encouraged everyone to make yoga an integral part of their daily routine.

Members of the Senior Citizens Rejuvenation Centre observed International Yoga Day with a special session focused on healthy ageing and wellness. Centre President K S Samyal highlighted the importance of yoga, particularly for senior citizens. The session was conducted by Yoga Guru T R Puri.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Jindrah marked the occasion through a Yoga Day programme attended by students and staff members. Colonel Sachin Khokhar, Commanding Officer, 15 FAD Jindrah, and Chairman of the School Management Committee, attended as the chief guest, while Lieutenant Colonel Amit S Bhardwaj participated as the Nominated Chairman and special guest.

Renowned Dietitian, Yoga Trainer and Wellness Expert Dr Mitali Gupta organized a yoga session for residents of the Home for Urban Homeless, Boria Basti, Kalka Colony. More than 50 participants, including inmates of the home, took part in the programme and practised various yoga exercises.

To mark International Yoga Day, a special yoga session was organized at Tirupati Balaji Temple, Jammu, under the leadership of Temple Inspector Sai Krishna. Yoga Guru Varinder Gupta conducted the session. Temple staff members and Gorkh Sadar Sabha president Babita Rana were among those present on the occasion.

Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu, observed International Yoga Day with active participation from students and NCC cadets. Cadets of 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC, Udhampur, took part in Yoga Day activities, while cadets of 2 J&K Boys Battalion NCC, Jammu, joined the celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Rohini Aima, Principal-cum-Vice Chairperson, Jammu Sanskriti School, highlighted the role of yoga in fostering a healthy mind and body.

District Sports Stadium, Kathua, hosted a Yoga Day programme attended by several senior civil and police officers. MLA Kathua Dr Bharat Bhushan, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma, SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma, ADDC Kathua Surinder Mohan Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Vishav Partap Singh, Ranjeet Thakur, Manjeet Kaur, SSP Police Training School Kathua, Chand Kishore Sharma, Joint Director JKEDI, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Queens Aerobics World, Janipur, Jammu, marked International Yoga Day with a special programme attended by Pradyuman Singh, Incharge BJP South Jammu, and Ravish Mengi, General Secretary, District North Jammu, as special guests.

Sainik School Nagrota joined the nationwide observance with a Yoga Day session that brought together students and staff members. Addressing the gathering, Sqn Ldr Poonam Yadav, Officiating Principal and Vice Principal, described Yoga as India's invaluable gift to humanity.

To commemorate International Yoga Day, the Social Reforms and Charitable Organisation (SRCO), in collaboration with the J&K Confederation of Voluntary Social and Charitable Organisations, organized a yoga session under the guidance of SRCO president Sanjeev Parihar. Participants engaged in various yoga exercises.

Canara Bank Regional Office, along with its branches, observed Yoga Day through special sessions for employees. Regional Head Arun Kumar Panidta, Divisional Managers Manu Goel, Sanjeev Kumar Jha and Mukesh Ranjan, along with other officials, participated in the programme.

Sai Shyam Public Higher Secondary School marked the occasion with a yoga programme attended by students and staff members. Principal Anita Sharma spoke about the significance of International Yoga Day and encouraged participants to adopt yoga as a regular practice.

NHPC's Sawalkote HE Project celebrated the 12th International Yoga Day with employees and local residents coming together at dawn for a yoga session. Head of Project Dinabandhu Boral presided over the programme. Among those present were Reeta Boral, Anil Singh Bhandary (DGM), Om Prakash Sinha, Rajesh Agarwal, Vara Prasad, Hari Mohan, Bijendra Kaushik, Manoj Kumar, Deputy Managers, Assistant Managers and Junior Engineers.

Trikuta Group of Colleges, in association with Arogya Bharti Jammu, organized a Yoga Day programme attended by Suman Sharma, Chairperson of the Trust; Japana Sharma; Jasuda Sharma; Dr Nitin Mahajan, CEO and Principal; principals of colleges under the Trust; and faculty members, staff and students.

A grand Yoga camp was organized at Ram Mandir, Sector-D, Sainik Colony, under Kunjwani Mandal to mark International Yoga Day. Yoga Coach Bhagat Singh conducted the session. Addressing the gathering, Rekha Mahajan emphasized the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental peace and overall well-being.

Government PM SHRI Higher Secondary School Chiralla celebrated Yoga Day with great zeal, under the supervision of Vikram Kant Sharma, the acting Principal of the Institution. Tehsildar Chiralla, Gulshan Kumar Sharma graced the function as a chief guest. More than 200 students along with staff and Tehsildar Chiralla practiced Yoga Asanas with great enthusiasm.

On International Yoga Day, Head Department of Cardiology GMCH Jammu, Dr. Sushil Sharma, conducted a cardiac awareness-cum-health screening camp in collaboration with NGO Hum Saath Saath Hai at Kameshwar Temple Akhnoor. The event was graced by the presence of MLA Akhnoor, Mohan Lal Bhagat. Dr. Sushil highlighted that Yoga provides a holistic approach to achieving long-term cardiovascular wellness. He elaborated that one of Yoga's most significant contributions to heart health lies in its ability to reduce stress, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disorders.