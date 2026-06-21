Yoga Day Observed Across Jammu; Jitendra Singh Links Yoga For Healthy Ageing To Vision 2047

JAMMU, June 21: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday highlighted the importance of yoga for healthy ageing and its role in realising India's Vision 2047.

Talking to reporters at a function organised by the Jammu administration at Government College for Women Gandhi Nagar, he said the theme of this year's International Yoga Day -- "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" -- holds special significance as India's life expectancy continues to rise and the country moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, Singh said yoga has emerged as a global movement since the United Nations adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

"The observance of International Yoga Day over the past 12 years coincides with the 12-year tenure of the Modi government and reflects India's growing contribution to global wellness and healthcare," the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office said.

Highlighting the importance of the theme, Singh said as the number of senior citizens increases, it is essential to ensure that they remain healthy, active and capable of contributing meaningfully to society.

He said maintaining good health through yoga is not merely a personal concern but also a matter of national importance.

"Every citizen has a role to play in building a developed India by 2047. Yoga can help people remain physically fit and mentally resilient as they age, enabling them to continue serving society and contributing to nation-building," he said.

Hundreds of participants, including students, government officials, security personnel and members of civil society, took part in the collective yoga session organised as part of the celebrations.

Similar programmes were held across Jammu region to mark the occasion, promoting awareness about the benefits of yoga for physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Army and Border Security Personnel deployed along the borders also organised special yoga sessions, while CRPF and J&K Police also observed Yoga day with special programmes in Jammu and other districts.

CRPF troops were seen celebrating the International Yoga day at Anji Bridge, the India's only cable stayed infrastructure along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link in Reasi district.

The Indian Institute of Management, Jammu also organised a special function inside its campus, promoting healthy ageing, inner harmony, and lifelong wellness. (Agencies)