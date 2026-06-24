'Yeh Dil Maange More': Vishal Batra remembers Kargil hero brother Vikram Batra through new book

New Delhi, Jun 24: Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Wednesday announced the publication of "Yeh Dil Maange More: Remembering Captain Vikram Batra, My Brother", a moving and intimate tribute to one of India's most celebrated military heroes.

Written by Vishal Batra, the identical twin brother of Captain Vikram Batra, along with Anupma Mehta, the book offers readers a rare glimpse into the life, values, and legacy of the Kargil War hero through the eyes of those who knew him best.

The book, scheduled for release under PRHI's 'Veer' imprint, will hit the stands in July.

Captain Batra died fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war in 1999 at the age of 24. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Revered across generations for his extraordinary bravery and remembered for the iconic phrase, 'Yeh Dil Maange More', once a famous slogan of a beverage company, that later became synonymous with his spirit, his story and continues to inspire millions of Indians.

In "Yeh Dil Maange More", according to the publisher, Vishal Batra recounts memories of growing up alongside his twin brother in Palampur, tracing their shared childhood, aspirations and unbreakable bond.

"The book goes beyond the battlefield to reveal the person behind the uniform-his warmth, determination, sense of humour and deep commitment to those around him," reads the description of the book.

Described as "part memoir, part tribute, and part celebration" of an enduring legacy, the book also reflects on the profound impact Captain Vikram Batra's life and sacrifice had on his family, his comrades and the nation.

"Through personal anecdotes and reflections, readers are invited to understand the man behind the legend and the values that continue to resonate long after his passing," they added.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to mark India's victory in the 1999 war. (PTI)