YCET student Paras selected by Wipronix Technology

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET), Jammu, has achieved another placement milestone with the selection of its B Tech Computer Science & Engineering student, Paras Sharma, by Wipronix Technology through a Pool Campus Internship-cum-Placement Drive held at Government College of Engineering & Technology (GCET), Jammu.

The recruitment drive assessed candidates on various parameters, including technical knowledge, problem-solving abilities, communication skills and practical understanding. Following the selection process, Paras Sharma emerged as the successful candidate from YCET.

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Harish Chawla from Wipronix Technology, Mohali, was present during the drive and interacted with students while conducting the recruitment process. The company operates in emerging technology domains, including Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Machine Learning, automation, cybersecurity and cloud solutions.

The placement drive was coordinated by Dinesh Gupta, Head, Training & Placement Cell, YCET, along with Hrithik Verma of the college.

YCET continues to facilitate industry-academia interaction and enhance career opportunities for students through campus and pool campus recruitment initiatives.