YCET organizes training session at CIIIT Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Yogananda College of Engineering & Technology (YCET) organized an industrial visit for 5th and 3rd semester students of Mechanical Engineering to provide firsthand experience of latest technologies, established at Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) Jammu.

The CIIIT Jammu has been established by Government Polytechnic College Jammu to impart training in latest trends of manufacturing technology, Automobile engineering conforming to Industry 4.0 generation with the help of Tata Technologies Limited Pune.

Prof. (Dr) A K Srivastava was vocal to share that YCETians create their own contraption, invent, explore and break down stuff.

Er Neeraj Pandita, HoD Mechanical Engineering Department, YCET briefed the students about the latest technologies, established at CIIT with the aim of up-skilling and enhancing employability of engineering students to latest trends by imparting skill training on latest technologies with the help of faculty from TATA Technologies that will certainly bridge the gap between industry & academia.

The students were guided regarding industrial processes, product verification and analysis, product life cycle, value engineering, digital & advance manufacturing engineering, mechatronics & IOT to meet the demand of consumers and market.

In making the event successful, immense efforts were put in by Er Ankush Sharma, Lecturer Mechanical Engineering YCET.