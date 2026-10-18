YCET organises guest lecture on AI in education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET), Jammu, organised a guest lecture on “AI and Its Applications in Education” to familiarise students and faculty members with the growing role of Artificial Intelligence in the education sector.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Bhupendra Mishra, Professor and Programme Chair, Universal AI University, Maharashtra, who discussed the use of AI tools in personalised learning, teaching, academic research, automation and student engagement. He also emphasised responsible use of AI, academic integrity and the need to develop digital skills, critical thinking and creativity.

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The programme commenced with a welcome address by Er Dinesh Gupta, Dean Academics, YCET, who highlighted the importance of emerging technologies in engineering education. An interactive session provided participants an opportunity to discuss the practical applications and challenges of integrating AI into academic institutions.

Dr Mishra was accompanied by Rakhi Gupta, AGM (North), and Arun Kumar, Chief Manager (J&K), Universal AI University. Dr Sanjeev Singh, Director, YCET, felicitated the guests. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Er Loveneesh Talwar. The lecture reaffirmed YCET’s commitment to technology-driven learning and innovation in technical education.