Yatra partners with Kanoo Travel  to scale up enterprise travel in Middle East

NEW DELHI, July 13: Corporate travel services firm Yatra Online Ltd on Monday announced a partnership with Kanoo Travel, part of Bahrain-based Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group.

Under the partnership, Kanoo Travel will deploy Yatra's integrated enterprise travel and expense management platform, enabling seamless experience across travel booking, policy management, expense management, automation, and analytics, Yatra Online said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership combines Kanoo Travel's regional leadership with Yatra's enterprise travel and expense management platform, marking Yatra's first significant international expansion and establishing a scalable platform for long-term growth in one of the world's fastest-growing business travel markets, it added.

"Together with Kanoo Travel's exceptional regional presence and customer relationships, we have an opportunity to redefine how enterprise travel is delivered across the Middle East," Yatra Online Ltd CEO Siddhartha Gupta said.

More importantly, he said, "This partnership demonstrates that world-class enterprise technology built in India can successfully serve customers on a global stage, and we see this as the beginning of a much larger international growth opportunity for Yatra."

Commenting on the partnership, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group CEO Mohamed Al Kooheji said, "Yatra's enterprise platform, combined with its deep operational expertise, enables us to offer an integrated solution that strengthens our value proposition to corporate customers across the Middle East."

He further said,"We believe this partnership positions us well to meet the evolving needs of enterprises while supporting our long term growth ambitions." (PTI)