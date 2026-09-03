Yatra Goes Green

The concluded Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra deserves to be remembered for more than devotion alone. This year's yatra quietly became a case study in how a mass religious gathering, staged in one of the most ecologically fragile corners of the Himalayas, can be managed with genuine environmental responsibility. That is no small achievement, and PM Modi rightly appreciated and highlighted this. Consider the constraints. The pilgrimage operates within an unforgiving window, one already narrowed this year by inclement weather. The terrain sits at altitude, offers no permanent infrastructure, and must absorb footfall running into the lakhs within a matter of weeks. Add to this the sheer logistical burden of feeding, sheltering, and moving such numbers along narrow mountain paths, and the challenge of waste management. Both approach routes traverse a sensitive eco-zone where careless disposal of waste, plastic, or animal dung could inflict damage lasting far longer than the pilgrimage itself.

What changed this year was a shift in the pilgrims' own behaviour. Over 16,000 yatris took a personal pledge for cleanliness, and more than 10,000 went on to earn the Prime Minister's mention as recipients of the 'Responsible Yatri' certificate. These are not trivial numbers. They suggest that awareness of environmental hazard, once the preserve of policy documents and official circulars, has begun to take root among ordinary pilgrims who now see cleanliness as an extension of their faith rather than a bureaucratic imposition. The innovation with mule dung captures this spirit well. Left unchecked, it would have washed into streams with the rain, fouling water bodies that feed communities downstream. Instead, it was converted into biogas, clean energy that literally lit the 'Swachh Jyot'. It is the kind of practical, low-cost solution that ought to be studied and replicated at other pilgrimage sites facing similar pressures. More than 400 metric tonnes of waste collected and processed over the season is a figure that speaks to scale but also to intent.

None of this happened by accident. The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department's sanitation framework across Baltal and Pahalgam provided the backbone, but it was pilgrim cooperation that gave it life. Authorities deserve credit for building the system and honouring those who used it well; pilgrims deserve credit for treating cleanliness as duty, not decoration. Shri Amarnathji Yatra is now a model for how faith and environmental care can be gelled.