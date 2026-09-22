Yasha Mudgal chairs 12th meeting of UTLIMC, reviews progress on PACS computerization

Excelsior correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Commissioner Secretary Cooperative, Yasha Mudgal, today chaired the 12th meeting of the Union Territory Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee (UTLIMC) to review the progress on the Centrally Sponsored Project for Computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K; Deputy General Manager, NABARD; Managing Director, J&K State Cooperative Training Board (JKSTCB); representatives of the System Integrator and Managing Directors of the District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs).

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During the meeting, the System Integrator made a detailed PowerPoint presentation before the Committee, apprising the members of the overall progress of the PACS Computerisation Project, the status of implementation across the Union Territory. The presentation also highlighted the activities presently underway and the areas requiring focused attention for timely completion of the remaining targets.

Reviewing the progress, Yasha Mudgal directed the System Integrator to maintain the momentum of implementation and ensure completion of all assigned deliverables within the stipulated timelines. She emphasized that the approved implementation schedule must be adhered to strictly and all necessary measures should be taken to prevent delays in completion of the remaining activities.

The Commissioner Secretary stressed that the objective of the project should go beyond mere installation or deployment of the computerised system and should culminate in its effective adoption and utilisation by PACS. She emphasized that the computerisation initiative should facilitate improvement in the day-to-day functioning of PACS and enable them to provide more efficient and transparent services to their members.

She underscored the importance of close and continuous coordination among the Cooperative Department, Registrar Cooperative Societies, NABARD, DCCBs, System Integrator and other stakeholders for timely resolution of field-level issues and smooth implementation of the project.