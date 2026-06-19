Yasha chairs JCCB Board meeting, sets roadmap for sustainable growth

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 18: Commissioner Secretary, Cooperative Department, Yasha Mudgal and Chairperson of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Limited (JCCB), today chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank at the Civil Secretariat, here.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Board of Directors, senior officers of the Cooperative Department and representative from the National Bank for Agricultural & Rural Development (NABARD), Jammu.

Advertisement

Des Raj, Managing Director and Member Secretary, presented a comprehensive overview of the Bank's financial and operational performance during 2025-26 fiscal. He highlighted the significant progress achieved in business growth, deposit mobilization, credit expansion, recovery efforts, digital banking initiatives and adherence to regulatory requirements.

During the meeting, the Chairperson undertook a comprehensive review of the bank's performance and assessed key financial and operational indicators as on March 31, 2026. She emphasized the need for focused and sustained efforts to improve the overall health of the institution. She directed the management to achieve significant progress across all major performance parameters.

Yasha Mudgal stressed that reducing Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to benchmark levels prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must remain a top priority for the bank. She observed that improved asset quality would not only strengthen the bank's financial position but would also facilitate the securing of necessary regulatory approvals and licenses required for future growth and expansion.

Highlighting the core mandate of the cooperative banking sector, the Chairperson directed the bank to enhance its outreach among farmers and rural communities through the network of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) affiliated with the bank. She underscored the importance of expanding access to institutional credit for the farming community and ensuring that the cooperative institutions play a proactive role in supporting agricultural and rural development.

Expressing concern over the pace of progress in certain operational and financial areas, Yasha Mudgal called for immediate and result-oriented measures to arrest the creation of fresh NPAs, improve recovery of chronic overdue accounts, strengthen the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR), improve the Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio and significantly enhance lending under Priority Sector Lending (PSL) categories.

The Chairperson also reviewed the bank's operational systems and directed that all customer accounts should have valid nominations registered to facilitate seamless settlement of claims in the event of death of account holders. She further instructed the management to ensure complete adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other regulatory requirements across all branches of the bank.

Reiterating the importance of regulatory compliance, Yasha Mudgal directed the bank to strictly adhere to all guidelines, instructions, advisories and supervisory directions issued from time to time by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). She emphasized that robust compliance mechanisms are essential for maintaining transparency, strengthening governance standards, and ensuring sustainable growth.

The Chairperson called upon the Board members and officers of the bank to work with renewed commitment, collective responsibility and a shared vision for the overall development, modernization and strengthening of Jammu Central Cooperative Bank Limited.