Yamuna Kumar Chaubey to continue as CMD of NHPC for 3 more months

New Delhi, Dec 6: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Tuesday said its Director (Technical) Yamuna Kumar Chaubey will continue to hold additional charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director for another three months.

Chaubey was given the charge of Chairman and Managing Director for three months, beginning September 1, after the superannuation of Abhay Kumar Singh from the post on August 31, 2022.

“Ministry of Power vide its letter dated December 5, 2022, has conveyed the decision of the Competent Authority to entrust the additional charge of the post of CMD, NHPC, to Yamuna Kumar Chaubey, Director (Technical), NHPC, for a period of three months from December 1, 2022, or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” a BSE filing stated.

The power ministry in a letter on December 5, 2022, has intimated the withdrawal of the nomination of Raghuraj Madhav Rajendran as Government Nominee Director on the Board of NHPC Ltd from December 5, 2022, and has nominated Mohammad Afzal in his place until further orders. The process for appointment of Afzal on the Board is underway, it added. (PTI)