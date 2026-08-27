Yamaha expands its supersport portfolio with global launch of 'Made in India' YZF-R2

CHENNAI, Aug 27: India Yamaha Motor on Thursday expanded its supersport portfolio with the global launch of the YZF-R2 motorcycle, manufactured in the Chennai unit and priced at Rs 2.30 lakh.

Positioned above the widely popular YZF-R15, the new lightweight sportbike features a newly developed 200cc liquid-cooled engine producing 26.5 bhp and 19.1 Nm of peak torque. Pre-bookings commenced earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 10,000, which will be adjusted against the final purchase price.

Addressing the media, Hajime Aota, Executive Officer of Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and CMD, Yamaha Motor India Group highlighted that the 200cc engine was engineered entirely from scratch rather than being a bored-out version of an existing platform.

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"The displacement was chosen as an optimal balance for both the domestic market and global applications. Engineers restricted the total vehicle kerb weight to 149 kg -- adding just 8 kg over the 141 kg R15 -- to prioritise chassis balance and the power-to-weight ratio over outright displacement," he added.

While the YZF-R2 resembles the R15 to the untrained eye, Aota compared the structural differences to the evolution from the iPhone 4 to the iPhone 5. "Despite superficial similarities, the new motorcycle is built on entirely distinct manufacturing and assembly methodologies," Aota said.

The motorcycle was engineered to meet the strictest global emission and safety standards, with a primary focus on exporting to developed markets including Japan, Europe, and Taiwan, rather than neighbouring Asian regions, said Aota.

According to him, Yamaha targets a 70:30 domestic-to-export sales ratio for the new model.

The company projects a full-year rolling production target of 50,000 units, with an initial launch output of 15,000 to 20,000 units expected between September and December.

The YZF-R2 enters a competitive segment and will directly rival the KTM RC 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, and the upcoming Honda CBR300R. (PTI)