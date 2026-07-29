Nubra/Jammu, Jul 29: The yak population of Nubra valley in Ladakh has registered a 20 per cent increase, with authorities calling for efforts to promote yak rearing as a sustainable source of livelihood, officials said Wednesday.

Yak is one of the most important livestock species found in Ladakh, particularly in the high-altitude regions above 3,000 metres in Nubra valley and Changthang region, they said..

"There is importance for preserving the yak as a symbol of Nubra valley's heritage. We appreciate the 20 percent increase in the yak population", Deputy Commissioner (Nubra) Mukul Beniwal said.

Advertisement

Beniwal emphasised the need to promote yak rearing through incentives, strengthen market linkages for yak wool and develop yak-based products as a sustainable source of livelihood and economic tourism for local communities.

Describing the yak as an integral part of Nubra Valley's identity and traditional way of life, the authorities emphasised that continued support for yak husbandry would not only help preserve the region's unique heritage but also provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal communities living in the remote Himalayan region.

An awareness-cum-technology demonstration programme on yak husbandry was held at the Yak breeding farm in Nubra with the deputy commissioner calling yak conservation vital for preserving the unique cultural and ecological heritage of the region.

Senior scientist on conservation of Yak, Dr Mukhtar Hussain highlighted various technologies developed for scientific yak husbandry and conservation. He also underlined the importance of regular vaccination to prevent disease outbreaks among yak populations.

Block Veterinary Officer, Nubra, Dr Motup Angmo informed the gathering about the increase in the yak population and stressed the need for registration and tagging of yaks to enable herders to avail benefits under various government schemes.

More than 135 yak herders from Diggar Tangyar, Khema, Khunru, Khardong, Khalsar, Largab, Waris Fastan, Hunder Dok, Turtuk and Bogdang villages participated in the programme, officials said.

As part of the event, 200 bags of cattle feed, 100 tarpaulins, 100 solar lights, mineral mixture and veterinary medicines were distributed among the yak herders under the STC scheme. (Agencies)