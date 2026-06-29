Yajna concludes at Ved Mandir Yol

Excelsior Correspondent

YOL (HP), June 28: The 78-day long Yajna dedicated to all the four Vedas concluded here today at Ved Mandir, Yol with Purnahuti.

On this occasion, Swami Ram Swarup Ji, Yogacharya, addressed the gathering of devotees and explained that four Vedas, six Shastras, 11 Upanishads, the Valmiki Ramayana, Mahabharata, the authentic Manusmriti and other scriptures composed by the ancient Rishis constitute the true foundation of our culture.

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"Since we abandoned these noble scriptures, we ceased to be the Vishwaguru (spiritual guide of the world)," he maintained adding that in reality, we lost our true stature.

"To regain these glorious distinctions, it is essential that these sacred texts are studied, contemplated and taught in educational institutions," Swami Ram Swarup Ji further said.

He stated that the ruler of a nation should nurture and protect the people by promoting the knowledge of the Vedas.

"Such rulers should be learned, self-disciplined, righteous, devoted to the welfare of the people and a source of happiness for all," Swami Ji continued.

On this sacred occasion, devotees from across the India and abroad offered oblations into the sacred fire while chanting Vedic hymns.

The event also witnessed the release of Swami Ram Swarup Ji's book: 'Protect the Holy Cow, Say the Vedas' by Rajeev Jasrotia, MLA.