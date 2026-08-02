YAIKS holds massive protest, seeks rehabilitation of Pandits in Valley

‘We can't be cowed down by terror attacks’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) on Saturday staged a massive protest demonstration here, today demanding formulation and implementation of a comprehensive rehabilitation policy for displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

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The protestors strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack in Kulgam that claimed the lives of two innocent labourers and made it clear that terror can never defeat Kashmiri Pandits determination to return to their motherland.

Led by YAIKS president, R K Bhat, the protestors urged the Government not to delay return and rehabilitation of Pandits as 15,000 community youth are ready to serve in the Valley and Government should immediately announce a new employment package for them.

Carrying placards and flags, wearing the yellow headbands, and raising slogans in support of their demands, hundreds of protesters including men, women, senior citizens, and youth assembled outside the Press Club here. The core group members of YAIKS including Sanjay Ganjoo, Manoj Handoo, Sanjay Raina, Naresh Raina, Sunil Dhar, Ravi Ji, Tej Krishan Tickoo, Kamal Tak, Ajay Pandita, Shakuntla Bhat, Rohi Nazar, Lovely Bhan, Poonam Sharma, Suman Lata, Jimmy Bazaz, Sandeep Talashi and others also participated in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, YAIKS president, R. K. Bhat said that nearly 15,000 displaced KP youth are prepared to return to the Valley after 37 years of exile, provided the Government offers sustainable rehabilitation, including Government jobs there. He also sought employment for the leftover candidates (LOCs), who have secured justice from the CAT.

“We appeal to the Narendra Modi-led Government to facilitate the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to their motherland after nearly 37 years of displacement,. We request the Government to formulate a comprehensive return and rehabilitation package for the entire community,” he said. Expressing confidence in the leadership of the PM, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Union Territory administration, Bhat emphasized that the community continues to place its faith in the Government for a lasting solution.

He said that YAIKS had, in 2010, motivated hundreds of displaced KP youth to return to the Valley, resulting in around 6,000 youth currently serving in Kashmir and other 15,000 youth are awaiting a fresh employment package.

The YAIKS president urged the Government to place a concrete rehabilitation proposal before the community which should include employment opportunities for displaced youth, provisions for overage aspirants and relief holders, restoration of lost rights and livelihoods, effective implementation of court judgments delivered in favour of displaced KPs and constitution of an Apex Committee for KPs under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister to deliberate on a comprehensive return and rehabilitation policy.