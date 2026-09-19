YAIKS asks Centre, UT Govts to clear stand on KPs rehabilitation, holds protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS) appealed Modi led Union Government and Omar Abdullah led UT Government of Jammu & Kashmir to clear their stand about the return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashimri Pandits to their land of origin Kashmir Valley, who are in exile for last 37 years now.

As a part of continuous demonstration, in support of seeking justice for the community and to reconnect them back to their Motherland Kashmir Valley, YAIKS held a massive protest here on Friday. Hundreds of YAIKS volunteers, male and female with banners and flags in their hands were raising slogans in support of their demands.

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The demonstration was held under the leadership of YAIKS president and GKPD coordinator J&K Chapter, Pt. R K Bhat.

R K Bhat in his address to protesters said, it is high time for the Indian nation led by Narendra Modi to come forward for the rescue of the homeless, identityless and rootless community of Kashmiri Pandits and rehabilitate them back to their motherland . ``We are quite optimistic Pandits shall return back to their motherland under the Modi regime only, otherwise this will remain a dream for them to go back. Abi Nahi fir Kabi Nahi'', he added.

YAIKS urged the Government of India to comprehensively review, redesign, and restructure the Prime Minister's Return, Relief, and Rehabilitation Package.

It demanded the provision of 15,000 additional Government jobs under the PM's package for unemployed youth of the displaced community, including the Left-Over Candidates, who got justice from the Central Aministrative Tribunal (CAT),

overaged youth and displaced traders should receive one-time compensation of minimum Rs 1 lakh per year of displacement, recognizing their decades-long loss of livelihood and opportunities.

It further demanded enhancement of livelihood assistance for relief holders. It said the current relief of Rs 108 per day per person is grossly inadequate. So it must be increased to Rs 500 per day per soul, to reflect present-day realities and survival needs.

Further it demanded community-level internal elections, supervised by the Government, to avoid manipulation by vested interests.

The protesters further said if the demands are not being taken into the consideration at the earliest, they will be forced to launch an indefinite protest throughout the nation.

Among others core group members of YAIKS who addressed the protesters including Sanjay Ganjoo, Manoj Handoo, D N Sadhu, Sunil Dhar, Ravi Kumar, Roohi Nazar, Lovely Bhan, Ajay Pandita, Kamal Tak, Suman Dass, Gurprees Singh, Sandeep Talashi, Sagar , and Urmilla.