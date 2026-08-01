XRISE AI Systems India hosts conversation with Dr Ritu Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: XRISE AI Systems India today hosted India's AI Decade - 'A Conversation with Dr. Ritu Singh' where she was chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ritu Singh went on to underline the role of the region in this national moment, describing India and especially the Dogras as the flag-bearers of this new era - a people whose culture, discipline and sense of service equip them to shape AI towards the good of society rather than be shaped by it.

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The evening's theme echoed XRISE AI Systems own guiding motto - 'BUILD, DON'T BORROW'-a call for India to create indigenous, world-class technology rather than depend on the imported solutions. It is a philosophy that runs through everything the company does.

Reflecting on the visit, Aditya Singh Rana, Founder and Chairperson of XRISE AI Systems, said: "Technology finds its true worth only when it serves people. Hosting Dr. Ritu Singh, whose life has been devoted to creating opportunity for others was a reminder to our young team of exactly why we build."

Pawan Rathore, Managing Director, added: "We wanted our guests to see not a scripted show but the honest reality of our work-what our systems can do today and where human judgment remains irreplaceable."

Closing the formal proceedings, Dr. Simran Rana, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, offered the vote of thanks.