Xi, Putin Discuss Visa-Free Travel, Global And Regional Issues At Bishkek

BISHKEK, Aug 31: Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on Monday and discussed a visa-free regime between the two countries, besides exchanging views on international and regional issues of common concern.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit 2026 being held in Bishkek.

Putin said Russia is ready to work with China to make the visa-free regime between the two countries permanent if Beijing considers this possible and useful. (Agencies)