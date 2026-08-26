Xi orders all-out rescue, relief efforts after mudslide hits China-Nepal border

BEIJING, Aug 26: Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to search for and rescue people missing after a mudslide struck villages at the China-Nepal border area in Tibet causing heavy casualties.

A total of 145 officers and soldiers from the Xigaze detachment of the People's Armed Police have been sent to the mudslide-hit border port to assist with emergency response operations.

China's Tibet Autonomous Region shares a roughly 1,400-km border with Nepal.

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The mudslide struck near Gyirong Port on Wednesday. Drone footage showed some buildings at the port buried by debris, Chinese official media reported.

State-run Global Times reported that the local government was dispatching personnel to the disaster-hit area, where communications had been cut off.

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal activated its emergency response mechanism after a flash flood struck the Gyirong-Rasuwa border area in northern Nepal on Wednesday, the report said.

The embassy assessed the situation of Chinese citizens and enterprises in the affected area and urged the Nepalese government and relevant agencies to carry out rescue efforts.

It also issued a fresh safety advisory to Chinese citizens and institutions in Nepal, the report said. (PTI)