Xi Jinping to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan

BEIJING, Aug 26 : Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit next week in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek, which is expected to witness the participation of a host of world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Xi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek as part of a state visit to Kyrgyzstan from August 30 to September 1, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

After his Kyrgyzstan visit, Xi will travel to Egypt for a bilateral visit.

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China is the outgoing Chair of the SCO and held the summit in Tianjin last August, which was attended by PM Modi.

After the summit, Kyrgyzstan will take over the Presidency of the SCO.

The Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the Tianjin summit consolidated the normalisation process of India-China relations with initiatives like Kailash-Manasarovar Yatra, opening up visas, and direct flights to promote people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that last year's Tianjin Summit laid out a strategic blueprint for the SCO's development over the next 10 years, ushering in a new stage of high-quality development for the organisation.

At the Tianjin summit, Xi also proposed a Development Bank of SCO modelled on the BRICS New Development Bank and the AIIB, the Beijing- based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

During the Bishkek summit, Xi will exchange in-depth views with leaders of participating countries on deepening cooperation in various fields within the SCO, Lin said.

The SCO member states included Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China.

September will be a busy month for Xi as he is widely expected to attend the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Sep 12-13 and later travel to the US for a summit meeting with President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the BRICS summit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 25th Special Representatives (SRs) mechanism on the boundary question in Beijing on Tuesday.

"They discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation, maintain stability and ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas, and make progress on boundary delimitation, while sustaining the ongoing work on transboundary cooperation," said a brief statement on the talks posted by the Indian Embassy on X.

The SRs mechanism is regarded as a key body that aims to comprehensively address the dispute over the India-China border spanning 3,488 km, besides recurring tensions on a host of bilateral issues. (PTI)