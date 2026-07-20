Wullar chestnut yield declines; livelihoods at risk

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 19: The annual chestnut harvest has reached its peak in Wullar lake, but farmers say falling yields caused by pollution, siltation and declining water quality are threatening the livelihoods of nearly 50,000 people across 32 villages dependent on the seasonal crop.

The harvest of green chestnuts begins in July and continues till September, providing a major source of income for thousands of families living in villages around Wullar lake.

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Residents, however, said production has declined significantly over the years as the ecological condition of the lake has deteriorated.

"The production has declined significantly because the condition of Wullar Lake has worsened due to pollution," said Manzoor Ahmad, a harvester associated with the trade.

Ahmad said the declining health of the lake has affected not only chestnut production but also fish stocks, another key source of livelihood for local communities.

"The water from the lake was once fit for drinking, but now it cannot be consumed even after filtration," he claimed.

Residents said women undertake most of the chestnut harvesting while men are generally engaged in other work, making the seasonal activity an important source of income for many households.

A resident said the lake has been shrinking steadily over the years, with falling water levels, rising pollution and increasing siltation affecting chestnut production.

"Every year, the water level in Wullar is decreasing while pollution is increasing," the resident said, adding the siltation is also affecting the health of the lake, which in turn is reducing chestnut production."

The resident warned that without timely intervention, thousands of people dependent on the lake for their livelihood face an uncertain future.

"If this continues, future generations will have nothing left. The Government is not paying adequate attention to the lake," the resident said.

Echoing similar concerns, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar, a resident of Baniyari in Hajin who has been associated with chestnut harvesting for nearly three decades, said growers have received little support despite mounting challenges.

"I have been harvesting chestnuts for the last 30 years, but we have never received any financial support from the Government," Dar said, adding "pollution has reduced production, and the returns are too low despite the hard labour involved."

He said growers also receive low prices for their produce, making it increasingly difficult to sustain their families.

Besides its economic importance, chestnuts are valued for their nutritional benefits and are considered particularly beneficial for people with diabetes.

The seasonal harvest supports the economy of dozens of villages around Wullar Lake every year.

Growers have urged the Government to step up conservation measures, curb pollution and address siltation to restore the lake's health and protect the livelihoods dependent on its resources.