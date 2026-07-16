Writ jurisdiction can’t be invoked to bypass statutory appeal under reservation law: HC

‘Litigants approaching courts must make candid disclosure’

Dismisses ST Certificate plea with Rs 10,000 costs

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, July 15: In a judgment laying down important principles governing judicial review in reservation matters, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution cannot be invoked to bypass the statutory appellate mechanism provided under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, particularly where the dispute relates to rejection of a reserved category certificate and the statute itself provides a complete hierarchy of appeal and revision.

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The court further held that a litigant invoking the equitable and discretionary jurisdiction of the High Court must approach the court with clean hands, make a full and fair disclosure of all material facts and cannot seek constitutional relief by suppressing documents or presenting an incomplete factual picture.

Holding that the petitioner had deliberately concealed the substantive orders passed by the competent authority while challenging only a communication forwarding those orders, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed the writ petition as not maintainable and imposed costs of Rs 10,000, observing that abuse of the extraordinary writ jurisdiction cannot be encouraged.

The judgment came in a petition filed by Ali Haider Shah, who sought judicial intervention regarding issuance of a Scheduled Tribe (Central Format) Certificate following the inclusion of the Pahari Ethnic Group in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The petitioner submitted that after the Central Government notified the inclusion of the Pahari Ethnic Group as a Scheduled Tribe, he applied before the competent authority for issuance of the certificate along with the requisite revenue records and supporting documents.

According to him, the authorities initially processed his case but subsequently withdrew or refused the certificate without following the principles of natural justice, prompting him to invoke the writ jurisdiction of the High Court.

The respondents, however, raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the writ petition itself. They argued that the petitioner had deliberately withheld the substantive orders passed by the competent authority rejecting his claim and had challenged only an e-mail dated July 3, 2026, which merely forwarded those orders.

After examining the record, Justice Nargal held that the writ petition itself suffered from fundamental legal defects and observed that the petitioner had consciously chosen not to challenge the substantive orders passed by the competent authority and instead questioned only the forwarding communication. Such selective challenge, the High Court held, resulted in suppression of material facts and prevented the court from examining the controversy in its true perspective.

The judgment records that the communication impugned in the writ petition merely transmitted the reasoned orders already passed by the competent authority and had no independent legal existence. Consequently, the court held that the petitioner had sought to invoke the writ jurisdiction on an incomplete and misleading factual foundation.

Justice Nargal held that the controversy squarely arose under the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, which contains a comprehensive statutory mechanism governing issuance, rejection, appeal and revision of reserved category certificates.

Referring to the provisions of the Reservation Act and the Rules framed thereunder, the High Court observed that the legislature has consciously created a complete hierarchy of remedies enabling an aggrieved person to challenge rejection of a category certificate before the designated appellate authority and thereafter before the revisional authority. Once such an efficacious statutory remedy exists, the High Court ordinarily does not exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 except in exceptional circumstances recognised in law.

The High Court further held that the dispute raised by the petitioner involved questions relating to his eligibility for issuance of a Scheduled Tribe certificate, appreciation of documentary evidence and correctness of findings recorded by the competent authority. Such issues, the High Court observed, require adjudication by the authorities constituted under the Reservation Act and cannot ordinarily be examined for the first time in writ proceedings.

Justice Nargal reiterated that Article 226 confers an equitable and discretionary jurisdiction, and every litigant seeking relief thereunder is under a legal obligation to disclose all material facts, including those that may not support his case. Suppression of relevant documents or selective disclosure, the court observed, amounts to abuse of the judicial process and disentitles the petitioner from invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the High Court.

Relying upon settled principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the High Court reiterated that constitutional courts cannot permit litigants to obtain relief by concealing material facts or by presenting only such documents as suit their case. A party guilty of suppression of material facts, the court observed, cannot claim equitable relief irrespective of the merits of the underlying dispute.

Holding that the petitioner had attempted to bypass the statutory remedy under the Reservation Act while simultaneously suppressing the material orders passed by the competent authority, Justice Nargal dismissed the writ petition.

Finding the petition to be an abuse of the extraordinary writ jurisdiction, the High Court imposed R 10,000 as costs, directing the petitioner to deposit the amount before the Registry of the High Court within four weeks.