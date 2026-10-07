Wrapped in Danger: The silent poison in our takeaway food

Anuj Kumar Verma

verma.anujjk@gmail.com

It is time for the Food and Drugs Administration in Jammu and Kashmir to wake up to a slow, invisible poisoning that is being wrapped around our hot takeaway food every evening in the name of convenience. Across the Union Territory, from bustling markets to small roadside dhabas and cloud kitchens in Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and beyond, substandard aluminium foil and foil-lined envelopes are being used with alarming casualness to pack tikkas, parathas, biryanis, fish, kebabs and hot curries that reach our homes still steaming. These shiny wrappers look harmless, even hygienic, but most of them do not carry the mandatory ISI mark, have no traceable BIS licence, and have never been tested against IS 15392:2003, the Indian Standard that specifically governs aluminium and aluminium alloy bare foil for food packaging, as laid down in the BIS product manual for IS 15392. Under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, and subsequent FSSAI compendiums (latest Version-V, 02.04.2025), any material that comes in direct contact with food must be food-grade and conform to the relevant standard; for bare aluminium foil, that standard is IS 15392, and food business operators are required to obtain certificates of conformity from NABL-accredited laboratories for such packaging. Yet in our own markets, unmarked rolls of foil and cheap "foil envelopes" are sold openly at cut-rate prices, while restaurants and eateries use them without ever asking for proof that they are safe for hot, oily, acidic or spicy food.

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National enforcement actions by the Bureau of Indian Standards have already exposed how widely non-compliant foil circulates in India; a PIB-documented raid in May 2024 on a shop in Chembur, Mumbai, found the firm storing and selling aluminium and aluminium alloy bare foil for food packaging without the BIS standard mark, attracting penalties under Section 17(1)(a) of the BIS Act, 2016 that can include imprisonment of up to two years or a minimum fine of Rs 2 lakh or both. Similarly, BIS seized around 2,350 aluminium foil rolls from a unit in Mandoli, northeast Delhi, over alleged non-compliance with mandatory certification rules under the BIS Act, 2016, as reported by industry news portals tracking enforcement. Closer home, the Jammu and Kashmir FDA has in recent years demonstrated that it can act decisively against unsafe food, conducting 13,944 routine inspections in 2025, filing 1,211 food-safety cases in 2025-26, and publicly seizing thousands of kilograms of substandard meat and dairy products, even as 2,733 food-safety cases remain pending in the Territory, according to reports published in local newspapers. If rotten meat and adulterated ghee deserve swift raids, seizures and prosecutions, then packaging that touches our daily meals and may carry uncontrolled impurities must be treated with equal seriousness. Indian laboratory studies on food and drug packaging materials from the market have detected heavy metals such as vanadium, arsenic, mercury and cadmium in multiple samples, with some above permissible limits, underscoring how unregulated packaging can become a direct source of contamination rather than a protective barrier; this has been documented in a 2022-23 peer-reviewed study by researchers at Manipal (published in F1000Research and indexed in Mendeley Data) that tested 13 commercially available packaging samples and found arsenic above limits in all, and vanadium/cadmium above limits in 10.

The science behind the risk is straightforward and has been explained often enough in Indian media reports summarising peer-reviewed work. When aluminium foil contacts hot, acidic, salty or spicy food-exactly the profile of much of our takeaway cuisine-metal migration into the food increases sharply; researchers have recorded aluminium levels in foil-roasted or foil-wrapped foods rising to ranges that would be unacceptable if exposure is frequent, and a 2024 study in Food Bioscience, widely cited in Indian media, found unsafe metal levels in fish roasted with aluminium foil at high temperatures. While aluminium itself is not classified as a carcinogen and occasional use may pose limited risk for healthy adults, cumulative exposure matters, particularly for people with kidney disease, and the risk profile worsens when the foil is not food-grade and may carry uncontrolled impurities or be a laminate not intended for direct food contact. In this context, the continued use of unverified foil in restaurants and by street vendors is a preventable exposure pathway that sits uncomfortably alongside Jammu and Kashmir's own recent food-safety record and the rising public concern over chemical residues in our orchards, water bodies and food chain.

It is therefore imperative that the Jammu and Kashmir FDA launch a targeted, time-bound crackdown that treats substandard food-contact packaging with the same urgency as adulterated milk or spurious pesticides. The first step should be a supply-side sweep: joint teams from FDA and BIS should visit wholesale markets and retail outlets in Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua and other hubs, lift samples of aluminium foil rolls and foil envelopes marketed for food use, and test them against IS 15392, while also checking for the mandatory ISI mark and valid BIS licences; sellers found stocking non-compliant foil for food contact should face seizure, penalties and, where warranted, prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the BIS Act, 2020. The second step should be demand-side enforcement at the point of use: surprise inspections of restaurants, dhabas, tandoor outlets, bakeries and cloud kitchens that pack hot food in foil or foil-lined wrappers, with immediate sampling of the packaging material and, where violations are found, improvement notices, fines and, in repeat cases, suspension of FSSAI registration. The third equally important step, suggested, is public assurance: a simple advisory telling consumers to look for the ISI mark on foil rolls, to avoid accepting hot food wrapped in unmarked shiny sheets, and to prefer glass or stainless-steel takeaways for acidic and oily dishes, backed by a dedicated FDA portal or helpline where citizens can report suspicious packaging. Jammu and Kashmir has already shown it can move decisively against unsafe food; extending that resolve to the very wrappers that touch our daily meals would protect citizens from a slow, cumulative poisoning that is entirely avoidable if regulators, retailers and restaurants simply do what the law already requires.

(The author is an Environmental Advocate and Policy Writer.)